Post the historic success of RRR, NTR JR is gearing up for the release of the Kortala Siva directed, Devara: Part One, on September 27, 2024. The advance booking for the actioner is off to a flying start in the US, and a replica of the same is expected in India as well. Pinkvilla recently reported that the Devara trailer will be out on September 10. To launch the same at a mega event, NTR JR. recently landed in Mumbai. And Pinkvilla has got hands at an exclusive update. According to reliable sources, NTR JR. recently went to meet Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, “It was a casual meeting in Mumbai, where the duo discussed their craft, upcoming films and also the possibility of a collaboration. Both Vanga and NTR share immense respect for each other’s work and are open to the idea of teaming up on something big and special.” The source further informed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also looking forward to watching Devara fronted by NTR Jr with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles.

Interestingly, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has become one of the biggest directors of Indian Cinema post the success of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal. He is presently gearing up to start shooting for the Prabhas led Spirit and will follow it up with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park, a sequel to epic blockbuster, Animal.

NTR JR. on the other hand has his bags full with Devara Franchise, War 2, and an action packed entertainer with Prashanth Neel titled Dragon. The young-tiger is picking up right films after creating history with RRR, and a collaboration with Sandeep Reddy Vanga will just raise the stakes further for the Man of Masses. Interesting times ahead.

