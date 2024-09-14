Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection Day 2: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film sees a 45% jump, collects Rs 2.20 crore

Tumbbad, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah in the lead, is making waves at the box office with its re-release. The underrated gem was ignored when it was originally released in 2018. However, it found massive love on satellite and OTT platforms and eventually attained a cult status. The mythological-horror Indian movie is now back in the theatres and performing very well at the ticket window.

Tumbbad Takes A Jump Of 45% On Day 2, Collected Rs 2.20 Crore

The Rahi Anil Barve directorial supernatural drama has registered a jump of 45% on its second day of re-release. As per the estimates, it collected Rs 2.20 crore on Saturday after smashing Rs 1.50 crore on its opening day. The total cume of Tumbbad in two days has reached Rs 3.70 crore.

Tumbbad has been released on decent screens, including the three national chains PVR Inox, Cinepolis, and MovieMax cinema chains. It is expected to collect a healthy total in its first weekend, somewhere around Rs 5 crore.

Tumbbad Is Set To Rewrite History Among The Bollywood Re-Releases

While the Sohum Shah starrer supernatural drama has already smashed the biggest opening for a re-release movie at the Hindi box office. It is poised to attain the biggest first weekend for a re-release of a Hindi movie in recent times.

The fresh promotional assets, including captivative posters and spine-chilling promos, amped up the buzz among the fans, which is now transitioning at the ticket window. Tumbbad is performing better than this weekend's new release, The Buckingham Murders, which is surreal for a six-year-old movie.

For those who are unaware, Tumbbad (2018) could only collect slightly over Rs 12 crore in its original theatrical run after taking an opening of Rs 50 lakh. It will be interesting to see whether or not the cinematic gem can surpass the lifetime box office of its original run and end up being a profitable venture in its re-release.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of Tumbbad In Its Re-Release Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.50 crore 2 Rs 2.20 crore Total Rs 3.70 crore in 2 days in India

Watch Tumbbad Re-release Trailer

About Tumbbad

When a family builds a shrine for Hastar, a monster who is never to be worshipped, and attempts to get their hands on his cursed wealth, they face catastrophic consequences.

Tumbbad now plays in a theatre near you. While the film is available on digital, it only makes sense to experience it on the big screen. Have you watched Tumbbad yet? Do let us know.

