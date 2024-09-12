Katy Perry’s Weight Loss: Here’s How She Lost 20 lbs Naturally

Katy Perry is a popular American singer, television personality, and songwriter. She is among the best-selling music artists around the world, renowned for her camp style and influence on pop music. Besides her remarkable career and accomplishments, Katy Perry’s weight loss journey has been subject to rumors, debates, and speculations.

The pop star left her fans and admirers stunned with her drastic body transformation and new look. She shed pounds without any surgeries or weight loss drugs, leaving everyone wondering about her drastic weight loss secrets.

Addressing all rumors and comments, the personality confessed that she didn’t opt for any surgery or drugs like Ozempic. The reason behind her slimmed-down appearance was a change in her lifestyle paired with a healthy diet and fitness routine.

As you scroll ahead, you will get to know the inside details of Perry’s dietary plan and how working out alongside her disciplined fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom has helped her to lose some weight.

Who Is Katy Perry?

( Image Credit: Getty Images)

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson aka Katy Perry was born on October 25, 1984, in Santa Barbara, California. At the age of 15, she decided to pursue a music career, and in 2000, she recorded and wrote songs and also learned how to play guitar. She is among the most successful dance club artists and ranks fourth on the list of the "Greatest of All Time Pop Songs Artists.”

Over the years, Perry released multiple albums and embarked on tours with her singles garnering attention worldwide. She is the recipient of multiple accolades, including 5 American Music Awards, 14 People's Choice Awards, 4 Guinness World Records, and so many more. Additionally, she stands fifth on the list of Top Global Recording Artists of 2013 and 2012’s Woman of the Year.

In 2011, Perry divorced Russel Brand after 14 months of their marriage. Later in 2016, she met Orlando Bloom and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. In August 2020, she gave birth to their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Apart from her phenomenal career and accolades, her weight loss transformation has become a matter of public discourse. It was later revealed that she dropped 20lbs without the consumption of Ozempic, a weight-loss drug. Nonetheless, she looked incredibly beautiful after toning herself down.

As per research, semaglutide treatment (including drugs like Ozempic) is associated with weight loss and is also applicable for treating patients with overweight or obesity ( 1 ).

Below is how she managed to lose weight.

How Did Katy Perry Manage to Lose Weight?

For a very long time, Katy Perry paid no attention to the Ozempic rumors. Instead, in one of the interviews, she admitted that she couldn’t have lost 20 lbs and toned herself without Orlando’s help.

The 39-year-old star confessed that post a few dietary and lifestyle changes, she felt a lot more confident and healthier. The World Health Organization states that 60% of related factors to individual health and quality of life are correlated to lifestyle ( 2 ).

Additionally, to achieve successful maintenance of weight loss over time, the US Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics along with WHO recommends changes in lifestyle, including a diet that reduces excessive energy intake and improves dietary quality ( 3 ).

For the past few years, Orlando Bloom got into his best shape and motivated Katy to do the same. His unwavering support thus, inspired Perry to tone herself down naturally. Orlando acts more like her personal trainer and has the willpower of a superhero. They both got competitive and now, Katy, too, is in a great shape.

Right from the time they wake up in the morning, their healthy routine starts. Below is what Perry’s healthy diet and lifestyle look like.

Insights on Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom's Diet

Katy and her fiance, Orland Bloom, both choose to eat clean and healthy stuff. Their diet consists more of lean proteins such as chicken or fish. They pair it with plenty of vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. Research states that poultry meat is considered a healthy food. Lean proteins like chicken breast are low in fats and provide high-quality protein and other nutrients ( 4 ).

Adding to that, Perry shared that she begins her day with a glass of water and apple cider vinegar, followed by celery juice. Additionally, she consumes lemon water every morning before coffee. According to research, apple cider vinegar is a traditional natural treatment that has two main active constituents — acetic acid and polyphenolic compounds that help in controlling body weight ( 5 ).

For breakfast, the Caribbean actor eats a banana or hard-boiled eggs. Eggs are inexpensive and one of the highly nutritious foods that provide balanced nutrients. Research studies state that eggs contain ample essential vitamins, proteins, fats, minerals, and bioactive compounds ( 6 ). On the other hand, bananas are a rich source of energy and the cheapest nourishing fruit, helpful in reducing weight ( 7 ).

For lunch, the Roar star eats a protein with salad or soup. Further, for dinner, she keeps it simple — grilled chicken with quinoa and asparagus. Quinoa is considered a weight-loss food supplement as it contains a high nutritional value ( 8 ). Furthermore, she enjoys eating pasta, once or twice a week, between 6 pm and 8 pm.

Katy has also cut down processed food from her diet and doesn’t drink much. In one of the interviews, the American personality expressed that they prefer to eat five small meals a day, especially when she is training for a residency or a tour. Plus, in their house, there is nothing with gluten or sugar in it. As per research, sugary food or sugar consumption has been associated with reduced diet quality and increased energy intake ( 9 ). Rather everything in their kitchen is pretty much vegan.

The former American Idol judge also mentioned that Orland is pays a lot of attention to her diet and workout routine for good. He is super dedicated to his wellness routine whereas she is more of a person who likes to maintain everything.

In addition to diet, workout routines helped her undergo a dramatic transformation. Below is a glimpse of her strict regime.

Details of Katy Perry’s Workout And Exercise Routine

Before breakfast, Orland, just like her personal trainer, encourages her to work out with lunges, squats, and light cardio. However, she confessed in an interview that working out is not her favorite thing to do unless she is snowboarding or dancing. Nevertheless, she aims to work out three to four times a week or exercise five days a week, doing short, high-intensity workouts.

Research indicates that regular physical activity is beneficial for cardiovascular health. Those who are physically active have lower blood pressure and higher insulin sensitivity ( 10 ).

Perry loves workouts that are masked. She enjoys engaging in activities like jumping ropes, hiking, pickleball, and candlelight yoga. Yoga is an ancient discipline, designed to bring balance and promote physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health ( 11 ).

Moreover, she advocates body positivity and once expressed that she is curvy and not sample-size. Having said that, she is more interested in maintaining her happiness and mental health. Hence, she wasn’t in any rush to shed the weight gained during childbirth.

For Perry, with her right-hand man, Orland, she managed to clap back rumors and negative comments about her being labeled as “another Ozempic-addicted woman”.

Katy Perry Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After:

Katy Perry’s weight loss is a story about consistency and maintenance. Though she likes her curves, he doesn’t want to look extremely skinny. Shutting down all rumors and speculations, the star claimed that she prefers living more in the real world. She believes that anything that is meant to fade away, fades away with time, inviting much-needed balance.

The Caribbean star and her beloved fiancé, Orland, have made several appearances, attended events, and walked together on the red carpets, sporting their healthy and fit look. While committing themselves to a healthy regime, they also enjoy therapeutic retreats.

Nevertheless, Katy’s weight loss journey serves as an inspiration to many who wish to undergo a physical transformation with no weight loss injections, drugs, or surgeries involved.

