The Kareena Kapoor Khan-led The Buckingham Murders recorded low collections in its opening weekend as according to early estimates, the Hansal Mehta directorial scored a little above Rs 5 crore in the three-day run. The film is more of an English film with a star like Kareena Kapoor Khan, which has led to some sort of sampling in the urban centres, especially the premium properties of PVRInox and Cinepolis.

The business is however not good enough for a theatrical film, but it’s the genre and the treatment which makes The Buckingham Murders more of a film for OTT. The eyes are now on the make-or-break Monday test, as if the film manages to hold at a number similar to the opening day, it could have some sort of run over the next 10 days, and aim to top the Rs 20 crore mark, with National Cinema Day on it’s 2nd Friday.

The Buckingham Murders is a rather safe film on paper with large chunk of revenue coming in from the sale of satellite and digital rights, as also subsidy from the UK Government, but well, a film needs to put up box-office numbers too to emerge a success story.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of The Buckingham Murders

Friday: Rs 1.20 crore

Saturday: Rs 1.90 crore

Sunday: Rs 2.10 crore

Total: Rs 5.20 crore

The Yash Chopra-directed Veer Zaara with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji in lead has gotten some patronage from the audience even in 2024. Released on just 250 shows on Friday, the cinema owners increased the showcasing to 400 shows by Sunday owing to demand from the cinema-going audience. The film has scored a better opening weekend than most of the re-released films, with the exception of Tummbad, and is expected to record a 2-week run and also reap benefit of the National Cinema Day on Friday.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta-led love story has collected Rs 90 lakh in its opening weekend, and the aim for this YRF production will be to collect Rs 3 crore or more in the rerun, and top the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office. For those unaware, Veer Zaara had earned Rs 97.50 crore globally upon its release in 2004.

Here’s a look at day-wise box office collections of Veer Zaara

Friday: Rs 20 lakh

Saturday: Rs 30 lakh

Sunday: Rs 40 lakh

Total: Rs 90 lakh

