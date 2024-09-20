5 simple hairstyle for kurti inspired by celebs like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, perfect for this festive season

The festive season is here, and with it comes the happiness of putting on our much-loved kurtis! But why limit ourselves to just beautiful outfits? A good hairdo can turn your appearance from ‘Meh’ to ‘Wow’ in seconds. Here are five simple hairstyles for kurti that would blend well with it and make you the queen bee on any occasion!

5 simple hairstyles for kurtis

1. Twisted bun

Channel your inner desi diva like Deepika Padukone with a twisted bun that’s incredibly easy to make. Simply gather your hair into a low ponytail, twist it around, and secure it with a hairpin. You can allow a few tendrils to escape to frame your face or wave your hair before tying it into a bun for a textured effect. Pair it with statement jhumkas, and you will look effortlessly elegant, perfect for those family gatherings.

2.Braided beauty

Nothing says festive like a beautiful braid! Opt for a classic three-strand braid like Aditi, or spice it up with a fishtail. You can start by braiding your hair loosely, leaving some strands out for a soft, romantic look. The hairstyle is chic and practical, keeping those strands away while you dance the night away. Add hair accessories like hairpins, flowers, or ribbons to your braid for a festive touch. Don’t hesitate to pull out a few strands for a more relaxed, boho look.

3. Waterfall braid

The waterfall braid, like Kriti, is the perfect hairstyle to enhance your kurti look for any festive occasion. Start by selecting the kurti that goes well with the function; it can be anything from simple cotton to an embellished one. To hold the hair better, use some mousse as a preparation product. Then, create the waterfall braid by sectioning your hair and allowing strands to drop while incorporating new ones.

Beads or flower clips can be added to enhance your plait’s beauty and make it look festive. It is advisable to use minimal makeup, such as simple eye shadows and light lip colors. Wear your kurti and put on a braid so beautifully that it will demand attention.

4. Soft curls

Soft curls paired with a kurti like Alia Bhatt's can create a stunning, feminine look perfect for any occasion. Start by selecting a kurti that reflects your style. Achieve beautiful soft curls by prepping your hair with a heat protectant, using a curling iron to create loose curls, and letting them cool before gently separating for volume. You can enhance your curls with decorative hair pins and hair bands. Wear your look with confidence while flaunting those curls.

5.Crown braids

Crown braids are hairstyles that look perfect with a kurti and add a royal touch to your personality. Begin by selecting a kurti appropriate to the occasion. Texturize your hair with volume spray, then follow the steps of a crown braid. It starts with making a Dutch braid at your hairline while sectioning the hair. Pin it, or better yet, put a tie around it to keep it in place.

Secure with floral pins or a matching ribbon or flowers like Mrunal Thakur. To maintain the look, you can use a light hairspray to keep the braid in place. Do not use strong makeup; let your crown braid take center stage.

With these five simple hairstyles for kurti, you can elevate your ethnic wear game this festive season. Whether you're attending a pooja, a family gathering, or a night of dancing, these styles will make you look festive-ready. So, grab your favorite kurti, try the hairstyles, and get ready to celebrate in style! Happy festivities!

