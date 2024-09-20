Mrunal Thakur’s classic white tee, chino pants look is on point, but her Miu Miu bag worth Rs 3 lakh is a total scene-stealer

Last night, September 19, Mrunal Thakur was spotted at the screening of the upcoming action-packed film Yudhra, and let us tell you, she absolutely nailed the movie night vibe with her outfit which featured a crisp white t-shirt and wide-legged chino pants and her cool look proves that comfort can be just as stylish and maybe a little more fun. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

The actress rocked a classic white short-sleeved t-shirt with a crew neck— a wardrobe staple we all love. But here’s where things got interesting; she tucked the t-shirt into a pair of khaki-colored wide-leg chino pants, and honestly, this combo was pure gold. The smart chinos had minimal detailing, making them perfect for a standout look.

And of course, she gave the outfit an extra bit of flair by cinching her waist with a sleek black Celine belt. Not only did it bring a luxe touch, but also offered comfort and a flattering fit. The pants fell straight down to the hem, creating a balanced, laid-back vibe that we all secretly want for every movie night.

Her accessories like golden hoops were pure gold and were simple and bold enough to add a dash of glamor without overwhelming her chic, minimal look. On her shoulder, she carried a stunning maroon Miu Miu Arcadie bag worth Rs 3,07,524 which brought a perfect pop of color and luxe vibes to her outfit. Matching her bag, she slipped into maroon loafers from Celine, keeping things stylish and in sync.

Mrunal kept it fresh for the make-up. Her glossy lips gave a slight sheen at just the right amount while her blushed cheeks provided a naturally enhanced flush. A subtle hint of eye shadow with arched brows kept her eyes subtle. Her face was accentuated with highlighter on the topmost parts of her face to create a dewy look. She had all her hair in place in a middle-parted bun which added neatness and sophistication to the entire appearance.

Mrunal’s understated approach for Yudhra screening was like a breath of fresh air. Her look gives us a lesson to keep it casual, add a touch of luxury, and let your style speak for itself! Take a page out of her style book for your next movie night, and don’t be surprised if all eyes are on you.

