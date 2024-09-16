Katie Maloney Weight Loss: How the “Vanderpump Rules” Star Lost 20 lbs

Dieting is the first thing that comes to everybody’s mind when they are trying to lose weight. But a few celebrities with their successful weight loss journeys have proved that hard-core dieting isn’t the only way to tone down the body, and one such story is Katie Maloney’s weight loss journey. The White Noise star took to Instagram to share that she has shed pounds successfully without extreme “dieting.” But what made the 37-year-old actress get all pumped up to lose weight? Right from her motivation to shed pounds to her diet plan, here’s everything you need to know about Katie Maloney’s health and fitness journey! But before that, let’s take a look at her professional achievements.

Who Is Katie Maloney?

Katie Maloney was born on January 16, 1986, in Utah, US to Richard Maloney and Teri Nobel Maloney. Having a keen interest in acting from a young age, she moved to California to pursue her dreams. In the year 2008, she landed a role in a web series, 2009: A True Story.

Katie got massive recognition with the reality television show, Vanderpump Rules. She began dating Tom Schwartz in 2011 and got married in 2016 but later got separated and filed for divorce in 2022.

Apart from Katie’s acting career and dating life, her weight loss journey has also been in the limelight, with fans praising her for her incredible journey. Let’s take a look at her journey below!

Katie Maloney’s Weight Loss Story: What Inspired Her to Lose Weight?

In an interview, Katie explained that she had struggled with body shaming earlier too, and quit alcohol and sweets to lose weight, but in vain. She candidly expressed that dealing with negative comments about her physique made her feel “unlovable.”

Advertisement

Katie further expressed how she let her body become a topic of conversation for 3 years, adding that she didn’t feel any self-love to give it back to the body shamers. But then one day, she decided to change all this and embark on a fitness journey.

When she went to a doctor and got a blood checkup done, she came to know that it wasn’t her thyroid that she thought was making her gain weight but something else. Her blood glucose levels were quite high and she thought that may have led to pre-diabetic problems.

This motivated the reality TV star to change her lifestyle and lose weight. With the help of her nutritionist, she learned all about metabolism and foods that help people who are insulin-resistant.

She further added that she never resorted to “dieting” but made mindful eating choices that helped her lose weight. Let’s take a look at Katie Maloney’s weight loss diet plan.

Advertisement

Katie Maloney’s Dietary Habits

The 37-year-old star thinks dieting is not feasible for achieving long-term weight loss results. In an interview, she confessed that her eating habits have nothing to do with “dieting,” as she believes dieting is not sustainable. After consulting a nutritionist, she gained a wealth of knowledge, which made her understand the importance of eating the right food according to one’s metabolism. Below is her diet plan in detail:

Breakfast: For breakfast, Maloney usually has a partial-egg white omelet with avocado, feta cheese, and a bit of hot sauce. Eggs are a wonderful option for breakfast, as they are a rich source of protein , healthy fats, and vitamins. Moreover, egg protein is known to suppress appetite, build muscle, and promote weight loss ( 1 ). When combined with avocados, it makes for a nutrient-dense breakfast meal, as avocados, too, have a plethora of health benefits. They help improve digestion, curb appetite, boost metabolism, and promote weight loss ( 2 ).

Advertisement

This breakfast is simple yet nutritious for anyone trying to make healthy eating choices! Along with that, the reality star loves to sip on coffee or tea for breakfast. Both tea and coffee contain antioxidant properties that help lower the risk of inflammation in the body along with lowering the risk of many diseases such as dementia, diabetes, and so on ( 3 ). Having said that, it’s advisable to consume lower quantities of tea and coffee, as high consumption of it can cause lethargy.

Read More: Gigi Hadid's Diet: The Supermodel's Favorite Healthy Foods

Lunch: The White Noise actress indulges in a protein-packed meal for lunch. She loves having protein salads with roasted chicken with veggies like cucumbers, carrots, and lettuce and topped with sunflower seeds.

Dinner: For dinner, the star keeps it simple and easy. She eats chicken with green beans or broccoli. Her lunch and dinner are packed with proteins and veggies and she makes sure to steer clear of too much carbs and starches. Although carbohydrates give us energy and are required in our daily diet, too much of them can cause weight gain ( 4 ).

Having said that, it’s important to note that everybody’s body is different, and eliminating a particular nutrient completely from the diet can do more harm than good — hence, it is important to consult an expert before making drastic changes to your diet.

Advertisement

Snacks: Katie is not really a snacker and during her weight loss journey, she had to learn to eat more frequently throughout the day than she normally does. Snacking is all right if done the right way. Katie munches on fruits or bits of nuts along with cheese for snacking. Fruits and vegetables should be a major part of our diet even if we are not on a diet. The reason being, they contain plenty of vitamins and minerals that help ward off diseases, strengthen our immune system, and keep us healthy overall ( 5 ), ( 6 ).

As you can see, Katie Maloney’s weight loss diet plan wasn’t harsh — it was an easy approach to weight loss. This helped her lose 20 pounds successfully without having to resort to weight-loss drugs like Ozempic (speaking of which, here is what the actress thinks of the popular weight-loss drug!)

Katie Maloney’s Views on Ozempic for Weight Loss

Even though Maloney herself didn’t use Ozempic or Mounjaro to slim down, she hasn’t shown any apprehension toward these weight-loss drugs . In an interview, she expressed that one must understand the risks and do what they want to do. She further said that the pressure of looking a certain way is always going to be there, so if something makes one happy, they should go for it and follow their bliss!

Advertisement

Katie Maloney’s Workout Routine

When Katie started her weight loss journey, she was with Tom Schwartz, and back then the duo went hiking together and did at-home workouts, which accelerated Katie’s weight loss process.

They had a treadmill at home along with a Peloton bike, which they utilized to stay healthy and fit.

Katie Maloney’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Losing weight wasn’t an easy task for Katie but with her hard work and perseverance, she made it possible. Her transformation has been beautiful, which is evident in the pictures below:

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

Katie Maloney’s weight loss journey teaches us to be patient and not resort to fad diets for quick results. She didn’t resort to fad diets or weight loss drugs to get into a fitter shape. Instead, she made subtle changes to her diet and worked out every day to become a healthier version of herself. Losing weight often brings an ooze of energy in a person, and the same was the case with Katie. She feels more energetic after shedding pounds and motivates everyone to do their best to become healthier.

Sources:

1. The Health Benefits of Egg Protein

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9316657/

2. Hass Avocado Composition and Potential Health Effects

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3664913/

3. Tea and Health: Studies in Humans

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4055352/

4. Association between changes in carbohydrate intake and long-term weight changes: prospective cohort study

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10523278/

5. Health Benefits of Fruits and Vegetables

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3649719/

6. Fruit and Vegetable Intake: Benefits and Progress of Nutrition Education Interventions- Narrative Review Article

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4644575/