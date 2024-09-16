Arijit Singh, Ed Sheeran’s ‘perfect moments’ from London concert collab had fireworks exploding on stage; fans say ‘We can die peacefully’

The internet is screaming and there’s a solid reason. Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran held a concert in London and the pictures and videos from there are making netizens lose it. The Indian sensation took to his Instagram and shared a few glimpses from last night featuring glitters, grandeur, and the world’s heartthrob Ed.

Arijit shared a carousel that had his snaps with Sheeran, followed by his solo shots and some drone captures of the venue and audiences. Singh captioned his post, “#london, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude. Thank you @teddysphotos for the #perfect moment.”

Check out the wholesome post here:-

Soon after Arijit Singh dropped these unexpected moments of joy, several fans took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “Best Collabs For Us. Now We Can Die Peacefully (red heart emoji).” Another added, “Ed Sheeran achieved a new feat (fire and heart emoji).” The third commented, “OMG this is my 2 kings in one frame. can't believe Arijit & Ed collab.”

For the unversed, Arijit Singh recently became the world’s most-followed artist on Spotify surpassing Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande. The singer is now a global sensation because of his soulful voice that captures all emotions in its purest form. While Singh’s songs since his debut were appreciated enough, his stardom boosted massively after singing in the 2013 film Aashiqui 2.

Earlier this year in March, Ed Sheeran was in India for his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) where he not only met several Bollywood A-listers but also appeared on a few TV shows and influencers' videos. While speaking to India Today back then, the Shape of You singer had praised movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR and admitted that he really feels loved in India.

“I have played in certain countries where people have a subdued reaction, but here, in India, it’s a vibrant country. People are so excited! I have the same personality, so I like that. Indians grew up learning so many dance moves while we just learned Macarena,” Ed Sheeran expressed.

