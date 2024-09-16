Action Bronson’s Weight Loss: How He Dropped 130 Pounds in 9 Months

Action Bronson is a popular American rapper, chef, professional wrestler, songwriter, and Television presenter. In addition to his fantastic music career, travel programs, and cookery collaborations, Action Bronson’s weight loss and fitness approach has gained widespread attention.

Bronson started his fitness journey in 2020 and documented his diet and workout regime on social media. Initially, he weighed 375 pounds. During the Covid shutdown, he committed to a HIIT-heavy workout routine and revamped his diet. In just 9 months, he lost over 130 pounds, leaving everyone jaw-dropped.

As you scroll ahead, you will get to know all about Bronson's professional achievements, lifestyle, strict diet, and workout regime in detail.

Who Is Action Bronson?

Ariyan Arslani aka Action Bronson was born on December 2, 1983, in New York City. Before embarking on his music career as a rapper, he worked as a cook at his father’s restaurant. From 2011 to 2024, he released seven solo studio albums.

Later, Ariyan appeared in films, documentary series, and television shows. He has two children with his former girlfriend and a son with his current wife. Post birth of his son, he decided to commit to healthier eating and revamping his overall lifestyle. According to a study, a majority of factors related to one’s health and quality of life are directly related to lifestyle ( 1 ).

Aside from his phenomenal career as a rapper, chef, and host, his weight loss has been a matter of public discourse. In mid-2020, he weighed around 400 pounds, with a myriad of health problems.

Research states that those who are overweight or dealing with obesity are at major risk for developing a range of health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, joint and muscular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, respiratory problems, type 2 diabetes, and psychological issues, which may significantly affect their daily lives as well as increase mortality risks ( 2 ).

In one of the interviews, Bronson said that he wish to stay alive and enjoy every opportunity that comes his way. The Actin Crazy rapper made up his mind and underwent a drastic weight loss transformation with intense routines at the gym and a diet regime. Below are the insights about how he lost weight.

The Beginning of Action Bronson’s Weight Loss Journey

After the birth of his son in 2019, Bronson transformed his lifestyle completely. 3 years later, his wife gave birth to a daughter, Lennox Daisy. In one of the interviews, Bronson revealed that he wants to spend time with his family and make sure that they all are doing well throughout the journey of life.

Since the day he began prioritizing his health and fitness, every single aspect of his life changed for the good. Besides being present with his family, his goal was to shred himself.

Research indicates that health and fitness are the keys to a long, active, and enjoyable life ( 3 ). There is a linear relationship between physical activity and health status. An increase in physical activity and fitness leads to additional improvements in health status ( 4 ).

To tone himself, he and his wife, Valeria, enjoy doing pilates together. He also mentions waking up happy every day. Sooner he realized that losing weight was more of a challenge.

With time, the 40-year-old rapper continued to pursue his fitness goals and simultaneously built strength in his weight training sessions. The benefits associated with weight and strength training include an increase in lean body mass, metabolic rate, bone density, and decreased risk of injury ( 5 ). The rapper also admitted taking pointers regarding workouts from some of his fit friends.

Action Bronson’s Weight Loss Dietary Plan

With constant workouts and spartan meals, Bronson managed to tone down his appearance and revamp his way of living.

Initially, he ate with little regard for his own health. Such a lifestyle began to physically and emotionally take a toll on him. Towards the end of 2019, he began to worry about the longevity of his body. He also developed symptoms of eczema and asthma. These long-term conditions place a substantial burden on quality of life and healthcare expenditure ( 6 ).

Bronson’s uniform in the 3XL and 4XL sizes began to get tight. The Queens native hence started waking up at 4 a.m. to hit the gym and also opened up regarding the change of his entire diet.

As a trained chef, in 2016, he landed his own cookery show on Vice that ran for four years. The audience saw him traveling and trying out local cuisines. Previously he was almost 400 pounds with no portion control.

Research confirms that an increase in portion size has occurred in parallel with the rise in the prevalence of obesity. The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee also concluded that there is a positive relationship between portion size and body weight ( 7 ).

During COVID-19 lockdowns, Bronson whipped up extra lean meals, protein shakes, green juices, grilled chicken, and sweet potatoes. After changing his diet and committing to a strict workout regime, he shed 127 pounds within a few months. Dietary changes recommended by the World Health Organization include limiting saturated and trans fats, more consumption of unsaturated fats, balancing energy intake, increasing intake of fruits and vegetables, and minimizing the intake of sugar and salt ( 8 ).

Breakfast:

For breakfast, he ate two eggs, three egg whites, an avocado, and one piece of sprouted rye bread, and consumed a protein shake, containing olive oil, fruit, almond butter, almond milk, and of course, protein.

As per research, eggs provide choline, folate, vitamin D, iodine, B vitamins, and high-quality protein ( 9 ). Moreover, avocado is a nutrient-rich food that benefits health and enhances diet quality ( 10 ). On the other hand, the body’s protein needs increase along with the increasing intensity and duration of athletic performance. Hence, protein is consumed in the meals before and after the actual performance ( 11 ).

Post breakfast, along with his personal trainer, Dave Paladino, he hit the gym. Before working out he opted for smoothies or branched-chain amino acid supplements. As place replacements, he consumed green juice.

Lunch:

For lunch, the New York native enjoys chicken and lots of broccoli with egg whites. And, when he craves a snack, he relies on roasted nuts with honey and spices, which also helps in curbing his sweet tooth.

Dinner:

The rapper’s dinner varies. Through public discourse, he mentions that soups are often on the menu with grilled chicken and broccoli, which is a rich source of nutrients, including fiber, vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, potassium, iron, and antioxidants ( 12 ).

His entire career was based around living a fast and hard life. What he misses eating is pasta and desserts. Even on birthdays, he keeps staring at the cakes and finds himself trying to maintain his willpower.

A healthy diet is one in which macronutrients are consumed in appropriate proportions. It supports energetic and physiologic needs and also provides sufficient micronutrients and hydration to meet the physiologic needs of the human body ( 8 ).

Despite his new regime, the artist is still interested in food. He is fascinated by the nutritional value of the meals he consumes. The change in his diet has truly helped in slim down drastically. In one of the interviews, he stated that is more of playing quarterback with your own body with some good decisions.

Following are the details about his daily workout routine.

Insights About Action Bronson’s Workout Routine

Action Bronson’s workout regime is a tough one. On his social media handle, he once shared a glimpse of himself benching a PR of 315 pounds. Bench press isolates and trains shoulder girdle muscles, which contribute significantly to performance ( 13 ).

In addition to bench press, he squats 315 pounds and for advanced variations, he performs Zercher squat to challenge the core, biceps, and traps.

In 2020, the Blue Baby rapper posted a video confessing that earlier, he was walking on the path straight to the graveyard. He was eating like a child and growing up like a boy. There were times when he could barely fit into a chair. Eating unconsciously for sport took a toll on his health, however, he tried to fix everything up.

With pilates, push-ups, and squats, his gym goals are pretty fancy and worth it. It is because of his commitment to fitness and health that he flaunts his 248-pound physique. To build stamina, he went jogging and carried out other exercises.

His workouts are extremely intense and varied. While updating his fans and admirers about his fitness and health approach, he mentioned doing a 33-inch box jump with 100 100-pound kettlebell swings, a 445-pound trap-bar deadlift, 100 sumo squats, T-bar deadlifts, and 100 “five-second” squats. Routine physical activity is also associated with improved psychological well-being, including a reduction in stress, anxiety, and depression ( 14 ).

The artist revealed his love for sports and shoutouts the names of his favorite heroes through his raps and songs.

Action Bronson’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Action Bronson’s weight loss and fitness approach is an inspiration for many. He proves that by switching to a healthier lifestyle and eating mindfully, one can live a long and joyful life.

Slimming down from a whopping 400-pound physique wasn’t easy for Rapper Action Bronson. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the change in his diet and commitment to working out helped him transform gradually. Through his dedication and discipline, he serves as a testament to the power of prioritizing health and wellness.

