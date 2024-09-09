EXCLUSIVE: Indian Matchmaking’s Viral Joshi admits there was ‘no involvement’ of Sima Taparia in finding her match: ‘Nothing about the show is scripted’

Someone has rightly said “You don’t find love, it finds you.” This is exactly what happened with Indian Matchmaking’s Viral Joshi who set out on a journey to find her partner on the Netflix show. But fate had different plans for her, and she found the love of her life outside of the show. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Viral spoke about a lot of things ranging from Sima Taparia playing a pivotal role in her love journey to if the show is scripted or not.

On asking her if being a part of Indian Matchmaking was an eye-opener for what she was looking out for in life. Viral Joshi replied, “It’s one of those things that had to happen. Because when I was working with Sima Aunty, and I was working on the list of things that I wanted, I realized that ultimately the drive and the ambition of truly building a life together and what that means and taking on the responsibilities together is more important that someone’s background.”

Viral further revealed that her fiancé is South Indian and admitted that he is great, and her family loves him. She also feels that if she had not done this show she wouldn’t have this realization of what it takes to have an adult relationship.

We know that Indian Matchmaking fans would be eager to know if there was any involvement of Sima Taparia to help Viral find her perfect match. When asked this question, with a laugh she replied, “Unfortunately no! it seems like Sima aunty is busy doing a lot of other things. But I also do believe that everything is pre-written and so if it wasn’t for my experiences with Sima aunty, I wouldn’t have moved to New York. And if I never moved to New York, I would have never met my fiancé. But no, there was no Sima aunty involved for this match.”

Before we ended our chat, we had to ask if Indian Matchmaking is scripted or not? Viral quipped, “Nothing about the show is scripted, what you see is definitely what you get. You know we are not actors; we are just group of people who took a shot at love, and you know nothing is edited. It’s a very authentic and open show and that is what makes it so popular and that’s what makes it so entertaining.”

Well, we are very happy that Viral Joshi found the love of her life and wish her a happy married life.

