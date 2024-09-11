7 Highest Grossing Spider-Man movies of all time: No Way Home tops

Spider-Man is among the most popular movie characters in pop culture. Created by legendary Stan Lee and artist Steve Ditko, the much-loved cinematic superhero character has entertained the audience through comics, television shows, feature films, and animated movies. Spider-Man movies have always been massive potboilers for the stakeholders. Here's presenting a list of top highest-grossing Spider-Man movies at the worldwide box office.

7 Highest-grossing Spider-Man Movies Worldwide

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 2021 released Spider-Man: No Way Home rules the charts of highest-grossing Spider-Man movies of all time. The Jon Watts-directed American superhero movie served as the sequel of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Bankrolled by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures, it was mounted on a production cost of USD 200 million.

The much-loved superhero movie came close to hitting the USD 2 billion mark, ultimately grossing an impressive USD 1.908 billion globally. The film stars Tom Holland in the titular role of Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, and others.

In a huge treat for fans of the franchise, previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also made appearances, making the movie a visual spectacle for long-time followers of the series.

2. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Released in 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Spider-Man movies at the worldwide box office. The Jon Watts directorial superhero movie stars Tom Holland in the lead role along with Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Batalon and others.

The MCU film clocked a worldwide gross collection of USD 1.132 Billion against the cost of production of USD 160 million. It became the first ever Spider-Man movie to breach the USD 1 Billion mark at the box office.

3. Spider-Man 3

Helmed by Sam Raimi, Spider-Man 3 marked the end of his Spider-Man trilogy. The 2007 released Superhero movie stars Tobey Maguire in the titular role along with Kirsten Dunst, James Franco, Thomas Haden Church, Topher Grace and others.

Made on a huge budget of USD 350 million, the movie raked over USD 895 Million at the worldwide box office. It emerged as the third highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time. Spider-Man 3 was a big success for all the stakeholders involved in the project.

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Released in 2017, Spider-Man: Homecoming was directed by Jon Watts under the production banners of Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. The MCU movie had Tom Holland in the title role along with Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr. and others.

The superhero movie was a big hit at the box office as it collected over USD 878 million across the globe against a budget of USD 175 million. It secured the fourth spot among the highest-grossing Spider-Man movies at the worldwide box office..

Later, its two sequels Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home were released which crossed the USD 1 Billion mark at the box office.

5. Spider-Man

The 2002 released Superhero movie Spider-Man marked the beginning of Sam Raimi's popular trilogy. The movie starring Tobey Maguire in the lead role clocked USD 822 million at the worldwide box office, securing the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Spider-Man movies of all time.

It was mounted on a budget of USD 139 million under the production banners of Columbia Pictures, Marvel Enterprises and Laura Ziskin Productions.

6. Spider-Man 2

Released in 2004, Spider-Man 2 served as the spiritual sequel of 2002 released Spider-Man. The movie directed by Sam Raimi marked the return of the original cast with Tobey Maguire spearheading it. The movie bagged one Academy Award for Best Visual Effects in addition to numerous other accolades.

Credited among the greatest Superhero movies, Spider-Man 2 clocked over USD 795 million at the global box office against a budget of USD 200 million. It emerged as the sixth highest-grossing Spider-Man movie of all time. The movie was a financial success and was later followed by its sequel, Spider-Man 3 in 2007.

7. The Amazing Spider-Man

Directed by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man stars Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man alongwith Emma Stone, Rhys Ifans, Denis Leary, and Indian late actor Irrfan Khan among the others. The movie was released in 2012 after the end of Sam Raimi's trilogy that served as a reboot.

The Amazing Spider-Man collected over USD 758 million at the global box office against a budget of USD 200 million, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Spider-Man movies of all time. It was later followed by a sequel in 2014.

Garfield and Tobey later reprised their roles in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home while exploring the new concept of multiverse and linking the Tom Holland starrer to Raimi and Webb's franchises.

Following is the list of highest-grossing Spider-Man movies of all time:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home USD 1.908 billion 2 Spider-Man: Far From Home USD 1.132 billion 3 Spider-Man 3 USD 895 million 4 Spider-Man: Homecoming USD 878 million 5 Spider-Man USD 822 million 6 Spider-Man 2 USD 795 million 7 The Amazing Spider-Man USD 758 million

Following the long-held legacy of the Spider-Man franchise, the makers are planning to bring a sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the project is currently in its nascent stage.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

