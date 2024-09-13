7 Paramount Pictures Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide; Titanic, Top Gun: Maverick and more

Paramount Pictures is among the top film Studios in the world. The American film production and distribution company has blessed the movie junkies with many memorable feature films and television shows.

Founded in 1912, it is considered as the sixth oldest film studio in the world and second oldest in the US, only behind Universal Pictures. The leading film company is continuously generating revenues through different mediums of entertainment. Here's presenting a list of top 7 Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movies worldwide.

7 Paramount Pictures Highest Grossing Movies at the worldwide box office

1. Titanic

Written and directed by James Cameron, Titanic is one of the cult classic movies of all time, which feels more than just a love story. Exploring the themes of human loss and emotions, this epic romantic disaster film is one of the most finely created films ever made in cinema history. Titanic was made on a budget of USD 200 million and created havoc with its box office collections.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet starrer collected USD 2.22 billion at the worldwide box office, thereby topping the list of Paramount Pictures' highest-grossing movies. In fact, Titanic was the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron came up with another magnificent release, Avatar.

2. Top Gun: Maverick

If you are a fan of Tom Cruise, you must not miss this masterpiece. With the actor reprising his role as naval aviator Maverick, Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to the 1986 film titled Top Gun. Released in 2022, this action drama follows Tom Cruise training a group of young grads for a mission. In terms of box office collections, Joseph Kosinski's directorial did wonders by collecting USD 1.46 billion against a budget of USD 1.70 to 1.77 million.

Hence, it goes without saying why Top Gun: Maverick is the second highest-grossing film by Paramount Pictures. The film met with positive reviews and falls in the genre of action drama.

3. Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Undeniably, science fiction has always been a crowd-pulling genre for the industry. However, when it comes to Transformers: Dark of the Moon, it is not only the VFX but also the action story and the characters that made it a successful project for its makers. The movie finds itself at the third position in the list of Paramount Pictures' highest grossing movies with a worldwide collection of USD 1.12 billion.

Released in 2011, it is the third installment in the Transformers film series and also serves as the sequel to Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Some of the actors who were seen portraying pivotal roles are Shia Labeouf, Josh Duhamel, John Turturro, and Tyrese Gibson, among others.

4. Transformers: Age of Extinction

Helmed by Michael Bay, Transformers: Age of Extinction was released in 2014 and served as the sequel to Transformers: Dark of the Moon. Unlike the previous movies of the film series, this Mark Wahlberg Starrer introduced a new human cast. In fact, it surprised audiences by introducing Dinoboats and many new Transformers. This science fiction action film is the fourth among Paramount Pictures highest grossing movies at the worldwide box office.

Transformers: Age of Extinction's Worldwide box office collection totals USD 1.10 billion. It revolves around an inventor who discovers a damaged truck, which eventually shows up as a Transformer in disguise.

5. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

There must be something about the Transformers that the films of its franchise are ruling the list of Paramount Pictures highest grossing movies worldwide. Revenge of the Fallen emerged as one of the big money spinners with a lifetime business of $838 million against a budget of $200-210 million.

With Michael Bay as the director, this movie takes place two years after its prequel, Transformers (2007). For those who don't know, Revenge of the Fallen was nominated for the 82nd Academy Awards in the best sound mixing category.

6. Shrek the Third

Although Shrek: The Third is a fantasy comedy film based on a children's picture book, young audiences are equally fond of the movie. Directed by Chris Miller, it was released in 2007 and is the official third installment in the Shrek film franchise.

In the list of Paramount Pictures highest grossing movies, it stands at the sixth position after minting USD 807 million in its lifetime theatrical run. Shrek The Third boasts humorous scenes and intriguing characters.

7. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Distributed by Paramount Pictures, Indiana Jones needs no introduction. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released in 2008 and turned out to be one of the biggest crowd-pullers of its time.

Globally, this action-adventure film collected USD 786 million during its lifetime run. It is the last movie in the Indiana Jones franchise to be distributed by Paramount Pictures as the Walt Disney Studios acquired rights to future films hereon.

Following is the list of Paramount Pictures highest-grossing movies worldwide:

Rank Movies WW Total Box Office 1 Titanic USD 2.223 Billion 2 Top Gun: Maverick USD 1.464 Billion 3 Transformers: Dark of the Moon USD 1.123 Billion 4 Transformers: Age of Extinction USD 1.104 Billion 5 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen USD 836 Million 6 Shrek the Third USD 807 Million 7 Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull USD 786 Million

Besides the above-mentioned big money-spinners, some other notable movies of Paramount Pictures that left a mark at the worldwide box office include- Mission: Impossible-Fallout, Shrek Forever After, and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

