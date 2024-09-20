DJ Khaled’s Weight Loss: How Playing Golf Helped Him Lose Over 20 lbs

DJ Khaled’s love for golf is unmatchable — for him, playing the sport hasn’t only helped him get back in shape but also helped him create a priceless bond with his kids. The hip-hop artist has reportedly lost over 20 pounds and credits the success to playing golf. When we talk about successful weight loss journeys of celebrities, there’s mention of diets, intense workout routines, and even the use of weight loss drugs like Ozempic . Golf is a sport that’s not really the first choice of people trying to lose weight, however, this club-and-ball sport is the major highlight of DJ Khaled’s weight loss story. Let’s learn all about how the famous record producer lost weight.

Who Is DJ Khaled?

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Khaled Mohammed Khaled developed an interest in music at a young age. His parents, too, were musicians who used to play Arabic music and would motivate him to pursue his interest in the music field. Khaled started working in a local Merry-Go-Round record store and in the initial stage of his career, he helped various young artists before their breakthrough, including Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Mavado.

His debut album, named Listenn… the Album, was released in 2006 by Koch Records. He released two more hit albums in the 2000s, including We The Best and We Global. His amazing hip-hop style gained worldwide recognition, and he released several albums, which were received well by the audience. He has received various prestigious awards, such as American Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, and a Grammy Award for the song Higher.

The Miami-based radio hype man has two sons, Aalam and Asahd with his wife, Nicole Tuck.

Apart from his contributions to the music industry, DJ Khaled’s weight loss story is another aspect of his life that gained massive recognition. Let’s learn more about that below!

DJ Khaled’s Weight Loss Journey with Golf

According to DJ Khaled, playing golf transformed his health completely! Last year, in an interview, he revealed that his current weight is 263 pounds and he has successfully lost over 20 lbs by playing golf.

Further, he stated that he plays the sport every day. Sharing his every day morning routine, he stated that after waking up, he says his morning prayer, kisses his kids and wife, and then after having a “light” breakfast, he gets dressed up in his golf clothes to have a game of golf.

Playing the sport is a daily ritual for the I Did It singer. He finds the activity highly “pleasurable,” and feels that being around nature and the sun cleanses him. In his words, “It's almost like going in the ocean without going in the ocean.”

Whenever he can, he sits on the golf cart, answering an email and handling his business while also having fun at the sport. He candidly expressed that he typically does nine or 18 holes at the driving range as a part of his workout routine.

Golf is a fantastic sport to be incorporated into one’s workout regimen. According to studies, playing golf can help improve physical function, social well-being, and mental health along with improving overall health ( 1 ), ( 2 ).

Playing sports is one of the most common hobbies of people, and rightly so — it not only boosts stamina but also allows people to be a part of a social circle and enhance their social life. It gives them a break from their monotonous routine and just go out and have fun, which is an excellent way not just to stay in shape but also to beat stress ( 3 ).

Even for DJ Khaled, playing golf was a wonderful way to immerse in a workout and spend time with his kids (more on that below!)

DJ Khaled Loves to Play Golf with His Kids

Golf has helped the music artist to spend quality time with his kids and have “priceless” memories. In an interview, DJ Khaled happily shared that his sons love to play golf and whenever they are not in school or on holidays, they play golf with him. He further said that he loves supporting his kids in things that they want to do. Plus, he adores the fact that his sons share interests with him, including playing golf and basketball and going to the studio.

DJ Khaled’s Views on Other Types of Workout

According to the Wild Thoughts singer, there is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to having a fitness regimen. He shared his views on different types of workout routines in an interview, confessing that he loves playing golf, as he likes what the sport has done to his body and how it has improved his flexibility.

Further, he shared that he “loves everybody’s choices,” stating that some people go to yoga while others go to the gym. But when it comes to him, playing golf does wonders for his body. He is such a huge fan of the sport that he even partnered with the 2023 Ryder Cup, a golf tournament.

DJ Khaled’s Eating Habits

In addition to playing golf, the 48-year-old musician also made subtle changes in his eating habits to slim down. He admitted that since he has the habit of eating more than he is supposed to, he has been working on that and doing so has made him feel amazing and inspired. He shared that he feels “great” and “vibrant” after making this small change in his eating habits.

However, he knows that he has miles to go in improving his dietary habits, especially when it comes to curbing his taste buds for eating something sweet. He mentioned in an interview that he loves “chocolate chip cookies” and “cinnamon toast crunch” and that he tries to control his sweet tooth to avoid having these sugary items.

Sugar, although, is a staple in many people’s diet, is known to have bad effects on health, when consumed excessively. Weight gain, tooth decay, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic disorders, and depression are some of the reported side effectrs of a high sugar intake ( 4 ).

When it comes to DJ Khaled’s fitness and diet routine, he plays golf and exercise every day and makes sure not to overeat. However, he confessed that he is like “everybody” and gets “excited” sometimes when it comes to food. Still, he managed to lose over 20 lbs, all thanks to his golf playing routine.

DJ Khaled Has Lost Weight Before Too

This isn’t the first time that the veteran music artist has gone public about his remarkable weight loss journey. Back in 2019 too, he lost weight — he mentioned his new program with WW and how it helped him have a healthier lifestyle and stay active and fit.

DJ Khaled’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before:

(Image Source: Getty Images)

After:

A simple routine of playing golf every day along with a few changes in dietary habits helped DJ Khaled lose weight. Losing 20 pounds by playing golf truly turned out to be special for the artist, as the activity gave him time to do multiple tasks as well as spend time with his sons. While many celebrities resort to using Ozempic or Mounjaro for weight loss, DJ Khaled kept it simple by incorporating a fun sport in his workout routine. DJ Khaled’s weight loss story is a testament to hard work and perseverance and proves that major changes in the body can be seen even by making small but consistent changes in the routine.

