Tamannaah Bhatia, the incredibly stylish actress, recently set social media on fire with a video of herself in a classy ensemble, all set to attend the Milan Fashion Week 2024. She constantly goes above and beyond to flaunt her fiery fashion game with the most unexpected and unique fashion statements. And, we’re honestly obsessed with her unique sense of style and supremely flawless glam. Keeping up with this reputation,

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a closer and more detailed glance at the Lust Stories 2 actress’ flawless glam to better understand Tamannaah Bhatia’s incomparable glam game?

The Bholaa Shankar actress recently served a classy fashion statement, styled by Leepakshi Ellawadi, that screamed all things hot and fiery. This classy outfit featured a full-sleeved blazer dress, which was crafted with a plaid material that looked all things timeless, classic, and chic. Even the color of this dress was the classiest pick.

The unique design of this supremely formal high-fashion dress is quite visibly a work of art, and we love it. The Jailer actress’ fabulous look featured a collared neckline with a deep and alluring V-shaped, which gave a super sultry twist to the swoon-worthy look. She also added a tan-hued corset belt that helped her cinch her waist. The formal look also had shoulder pads that visibly elevated its whole vibe.

Further, Tamannaah Bhatia made the wise decision to complete her OOTN with matching black pumps in a pointed-toe style. The diva also went the minimal route with her accessory choices. She added statement-worthy gold delicate earrings with matching rings to elevate her ensemble. She also added black leather gloves to add some edgy appeal to her look.

Bhatia went with a soft makeup look with a matte base for this one. With pretty pink eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes, the diva’s eyes looked very well-defined. She also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the cheeks to elevate the ghfaṭuu. However, the highlight was the glossy nude lips that gave her whole ensemble a chic twist.

On the other hand, Tam’s hairstyle was also just perfect. Her hairstylist left her dark locks open and went with soft and natural-looking waves. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle with a middle parting allowed the diva’s dark tresses to cascade freely while framing her face perfectly— An extremely wise decision indeed!

So, what did you think of Tamannaah Bhatia’s classy ensemble and her glam choices for Milan Fashion Week 2024? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

