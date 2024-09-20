10 airport look ideas: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Janvhi Kapoor; celebrity travel style decoded

Airports are no longer just transit hubs; they’ve become runways for our favorite Bollywood stars. From chic to quirky, these celebs know how to turn heads as they waltz through security, proving that every trip begins with fabulous outfits. So, let’s buckle up and take a quick trip through ten of the best airport looks that’ll give you serious style inspo and have you packing your bags, ready to strut through the terminal in style!

10 celeb airport looks

1. Kiara Advani

Kiara nailed her airport look in an all-black ensemble that looked effortless yet put-together. She sported a chic faux leather bomber jacket from Zara, layered over a black crop top. She paired it with wide-leg trousers featuring a double waistband. To keep it fresh, she opted for white loafers from Miu Miu, adding a pop of contrast to her outfit. She accessorized with stylish Prada sunglasses, enhancing the cool vibe.

Kiara’s natural beauty shone through with her no-makeup appearance, while her open hair complemented her sleek outfit magnificently. Her airport look is a perfect example of how to achieve a classy yet laid-back style.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was spotted at the airport with Ranbir Kapoor and their baby girl, Raha, rocking a laid-back yet stylish look. She wore a brown tank top layered with a classic denim jacket, adding a cool touch to her airport outfit. Alia paired it with relaxed brown pants for maximum comfort during travel.

To complete her look, she carried a Gucci crossbody bag. With no makeup and her hair tied up in a neat bun, Alia showcased her effortless ability to combine comfort and fashion, even while traveling with her little one!

3. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is no stranger to setting trends, and her latest oversized airport look proves just that. She rocked a casual ensemble featuring an oversized denim jacket paired with a black t-shirt and black jeans.

To complete the look, she opted for black and white sneakers and oversized black sunglasses. Katrina's glossy lips and straight hair added a sleek touch to the outfit. This basic yet stylish look revealed her casual yet elegant attitude toward airport dressing, showing that it’s possible to be fashionable while staying comfortable.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made a perfect impression at the airport by sporting a fashionable white graphic t-shirt layered under a neat and crisp white blazer. She teamed it up with denim cargo pants for a relaxed yet stylish vibe.

Her accessories—white-rimmed shades, a Chanel bag, hoop earrings, and white sneakers—added a chic flair to the outfit. Tamannaah kept her makeup light, opting for nude lip shades and a hint of tint on her cheeks, while leaving her hair down, effortlessly combining casualness with class for easy airport style.

5. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna nailed the cool-girl vibe with her effortless airport look, sporting a white Onitsuka hoodie paired with black flared pants. The casual yet chic combo was elevated with matching black Onitsuka sneakers, creating the perfect blend of comfort and style.

With barely-there makeup and her hair slicked back into a relaxed bun, she added her own twist to the laid-back look. Rashmika’s effortlessly cool style proves that you don’t need much to make a statement.

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

New bride Aditi Rao Hydari brought some desi flair to the airport scene, accompanied by her husband, Siddharth Suryanarayan. She wore a beautiful pink kurta with a churidar and draped a pink dupatta with red borders over her shoulders.

Paired with traditional juttis, silver jhumkas, and a micro red bindi, Aditi kept her makeup minimal, showing us that traditional wear can be just as chic while traveling, no matter the destination.

7. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was spotted at the airport effortlessly blending comfort with style and elegance. She rocked wide-leg denim jeans and a stylish white top with a closed neck and short sleeves, proving that basics can be stunning. Her cool sunglasses added a touch of glam, while her sneakers brought a sporty vibe.

A classic Burberry bag added a hint of luxe to her look. Kriti opted for minimal makeup, which highlighted her natural beauty. With freshly blow-dried hair, she completed her on-the-go fashion perfectly. Her outfit is a great reminder that you can travel in style without sacrificing comfort.

8. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s airport look was a burst of colors. She sported a floral co-ord set from the brand Alice + Olivia, featuring a blazer and shorts. The actress wore the floral blazer with rolled sleeves over a white tank top, matching it with similar floral shorts. Ananya completed her look with blue Dior slides, adding a luxe touch. With dainty earrings and minimal makeup, Ananya ensured her outfit screamed fun and fabulous.

9. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stepped into the airport looking effortlessly sporty in track pants and a trendy black jacket. Janhvi paired the look with white sneakers and spectacles, adding a touch of practicality. With brown lipstick and minimal makeup, she was ready to take on the world. This look is perfect for those who love to keep it casual yet stylish.

10. Disha Patani

Disha Patani took the minimalist route with a simple black fitted top and grey trousers with elasticated waist and hem. For accessories, she opted for black shoes, sunglasses, and a Louis Vuitton bag slung over her shoulder. Disha's look is proof that looking good while staying comfortable is totally achievable.

Bollywood stars have shown that airport style can be just as exciting as the destination itself, whether fashionable, stylish, or bold. So, next time you're preparing your luggage, remember this: it’s not just about reaching your destination, but also looking great in the process! Safe travels!

