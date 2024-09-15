The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2 is not stopping at the box office any time soon, as the Amar Kaushik-directed horror comedy has scripted history by recording the biggest fifth weekend of all time. According to early estimates, the Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios produced film has collected Rs 15.25 crore in its fifth weekend, taking the total collections to an unheard, unprecedented total of Rs 547.25 crore.

Stree 2 has gone past the fifth weekend collections of the Vicky Kaushal-led URI: The Surgical Strike and created a record that could stand for years to come by. At the end of fifth weekend, Stree 2 is just Rs 8 crore away from the lifetime collections of Jawan (Hindi) and will be looking to emerge the biggest grosser in the history of Hindi Cinema by the end of fifth week. Stree 2 is showing phenomenal hold in collections all across the board, and will be aiming at a finish around the Rs 575 crore mark in Hindi.

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan created history last year with Jawan, as the Atlee directorial earned Rs 555.50 crore in Hindi. Stree 2 will now top that to emerge the new all-time grosser of Hindi Cinema and it would be interesting to see which film surpasses the number in the years to come by. Jawan will however be the #1 film when it comes to All India Nett for a Hindi Film and Worldwide Gross (minus China). The Amar Kaushik film has also locked itself as the highest-grossing film of Hindi in 2024, adding another feather to the cap.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at week wise box office collection of Stree 2

Week One: Rs 292 crore

Week Two: Rs 139.75 crore

Week Three: Rs 66.75 crore

Week Four: Rs 33.50 crore

5th Friday: Rs 3.25 crore

5th Saturday: Rs 5.25 crore

5th Sunday: Rs 6.75 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 547.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

ALSO READ: The GOAT Box Office Collections 2nd Friday: Thalapathy Vijay starrer stays on course to beat Leo in Tamil Nadu