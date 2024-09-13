Veer Zaara Final Re-Release Advance Booking: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji's timeless-classic sells 3250 tickets in top chains for day 1

Veer Zaara directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji is one of the most iconic movies of all time. The eternal love story about Veer and Zaara found a lot of love at the time of its release back in 2004 and also emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of the year. 20 years later, Veer Zaara is re-releasing in theatres and the excitement for the same is palpable, if the robust bookings despite the limited showcasings are anything to go by.

Veer Zaara Sells 3250 Tickets In Top National Chains For The 1st Day Of Its Re-Release

Veer Zaara has been planned to be re-released in 250 screens by Yash Raj Films and every screen only has one show of the movie. The makers could have gone for a full blown re-release like the makers of Tumbbad but they didn't. Regardless, Veer Zaara has sold 3250 tickets for the first day of re-release at the end of the advances in top chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis and that's a great number given how low-key the re-release has been kept. The MovieMax chain has also contributed with over 300 tickets; three times greater than this week's new release - The Buckingham Murders. The movie should be taking a re-opening in the vicinity of Rs 15-20 lakh and hopefully the shows for the movie will increase over the weekend.

It Isn't The First Time And Won't Be The Last Time That Veer Zaara Re-Releases In Theatres

What's interesting is that it isn't the first time that Veer Zaara is being re-released by Yash Raj Films. They have done it in the past as well, along with their other iconic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai and Mohabbatein. Despite the film being heavily consumed on digital, it is heartening to see Veer Zaara still have enthusiasts booking tickets for it, that too in theatres. This only reiterates that big-screen viewing will never go out of fashion, especially when it comes to content that brings a feeling of nostalgia in the hearts of its viewers.

Veer Zaara In Theatres

Veer Zaara plays in theatres from today, that is the 13th of September, 2024. Have you watched Veer Zaara? If yes, how did you find it? Do let us know.

