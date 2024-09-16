Josh Peck’s Weight Loss: How the “HIMYF” Star Dropped 100 Pounds

Josh Peck is a renowned American actor, YouTuber, and comedian who started his acting career as a child actor. Gradually, he started appearing in television shows, films, and video games. Besides, Josh Peck’s weight loss journey has captured the spotlight and grabbed the attention of audiences all around the globe.

The Nickelodeon veteran shed pounds with diet and workout much before when Ozempic wasn’t a trend. As a teen, Peck weighed nearly 300 pounds when he was a teenager. When he was 15 years old, he lost weight and after 18 months, he dropped some more pounds with the help of a keto diet. In addition, he committed himself to a strict workout routine and reportedly lost 127 pounds. Scroll ahead to know what the HIMYF star, Josh Peck's 70-pound weight loss journey looks like.

Who Is Josh Peck?

Joshua Michael Peck, aka Josh Peck, was born on November 10, 1986, in New York City. When he was 8 years old, he aspired to become a stand-up comedian and at the age of 10, he started acting in television shows and films.

When Peck was just 13 years old, he signed up for Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show. He made his acting debut with Snow Day and was later seen in multiple independent films. By 2004, he gained critical acclaim and recognition among audiences.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the movie star is an active influencer with millions of followers on several social media platforms. In 2017, he married Paige O'Brien and shares two children with her.

He has received several awards, including the Favorite Male TV Star and the Special Distinction Award. Apart from his exceptional contribution to the acting and entertainment industry, his personal life, including weight loss, has also been under constant spotlight.

How Did Josh Peck’s Weight Loss Journey Begin?

In the past, Josh revealed suffering from asthma. The development of asthma, often presenting in childhood, involves a complex interplay of genetic and environmental factors ( 1 ). Moreover, in 2022, he mentioned struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. The diseases caused due to alcohol consumption include cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular, liver, and pancreas diseases, etc ( 2 ).

In one of the videos posted on his social media handle, he was joking about losing 100 pounds naturally before the weight loss drug Ozempic became a fad. Semaglutide treatment aka Ozempic is a regular clinical setting associated with weight loss ( 3 ). He was seen following the trend of using the audio of the Glee cover of Rose’s Turn. In the clip, the actor mouthed the lyrics, “All that work and what did it get me?”

Advertisement

With a strict keto diet and exercise, the 37-year-old star lost 127 pounds. The ketogenic or keto diet is a dietary approach characterized by high-fat and low-carbohydrate intake, aiming to enhance mental clarity, facilitate weight loss, and boost energy levels ( 4 ).

Through a podcast, he shared that he lost significant weight when he was 17 years old. For him, it was more like having the same head but a different body. He was again plagued with the same thoughts and wanted to make up for his lost teenage years.

The actor later opened up about a food addiction for a drug and alcohol addiction when he was just 17. However, when he turned 21, he was getting much sober and was glad to handle his addiction before things became worse.

Keep scrolling to learn about Josh Peck’s keto-like diet in detail and how he pokes fun at himself for losing weight ‘naturally’ before the Ozempic trend.

Advertisement

Read More: Sean Murray’s Weight Loss: How the “NCIS” Star Shed 25 Pounds

Decoding Josh Peck’s Weight Loss Diet Plan

For Peck, it took a long time to love the 15-year-old version of himself. But, he realized how strong he was. In fact, he confessed that he didn’t vouch for any drugs to lose weight.

He prioritized to tone himself down while he was a teenager, starring on Drake & Josh. He got inspired to slim down his appearance after playing the role of a bully in 2004’s Mean Creek. In order to pursue difficult roles, he decided to change his lifestyle and lose weight through a proper diet and consistent exercise regime.

As per research, being fit or active is associated with a greater than 50% reduction in risk of diseases and premature death ( 5 ).

Almost 14 years ago, the father of two found recovery through a 12-step program. In one of the interviews, he admitted that he still follows the 12-step program. He started eating a well-balanced diet, worked out regularly, and focused on overall wellness. A balanced diet positively influences health and promotes the prevention of common non-communicable diseases ( 6 ).

He kept track of calories every day so that he could burn extra and come in good shape. Research indicates that to maintain body weight, a male should eat 2000 to 2500 calories per day if he wants to lose 1 pound per week ( 7 ).

Advertisement

Additionally, he eliminated sugars and carbohydrates from his diet, as chronic ingestion of high-dose sugar has been linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases ( 8 ). Below are details of his workout routine that led to drastic weight loss.

Insights Into Josh Peck’s Workout Routine

To undergo a drastic body transformations, Peck tried to do very seld-sustaining workouts and got into CrossFit training. It is a form of high-intensity interval training and is comparable to other high-intensity exercises that promote strength and improve body composition ( 9 ). Reportedly, he also indulged in bench presses, pushups, pullups, compound lifts, and kettlebell workouts that significantly boosted his performance ( 10 ).

Additionally, he stayed active by performing boxing and Tabata-style interval workouts. Tabata training is recognized as one of the most efficient forms of HIIT ( 11 ).

Although he didn’t publicly disclose his fitness regime, he reportedly managed to slim down by following the below workout routine.

1. Boxing Warmup: Three to six 3-minute rounds

2. Compound lifts: Military presses and T-bar row

3. Kettlebell work: Clean and Figure 8 at 10 reps each

4. Push-pull bodyweight circuit: Plyo pushups and pullups back-to-back by descending reps starting at 10 and continuing down to 1 for each

Scroll down to see the before and after weight loss photos of Josh Peck.

Advertisement

Read More: Zac Efron’s Diet And Workout Plan That Keeps Him Fit And Ripped

Josh Peck’s Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After

Josh Peck’s weight loss journey is indeed an inspiration for those who wish to undergo a body transformation without any surgical procedures. Through a combination of diet and regular exercise, he was successful in shedding desired pounds.

Peck’s story of determination and perseverance exemplifies the positive impact of prioritizing health and making sustainable lifestyle changes. His personal experiences and set of challenges show that one can overcome challenges by valuing well-being and individuality.

Sources

1. Asthma

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK430901/

2. The Risks Associated With Alcohol Use and Alcoholism

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3307043/

3. Weight Loss Outcomes Associated With Semaglutide Treatment for Patients With Overweight or Obesity

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9486455/

4. Ketogenic Diet

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499830/

5. Health benefits of physical activity: the evidence

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1402378/

6. Defining a Healthy Diet: Evidence for the Role of Contemporary Dietary Patterns in Health and Disease

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7071223/

7. Calories

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK499909/

8. Sugar

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5775006/

9. CrossFit® – Development, Benefits and Risks

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7473349/

10. The Effects of Bench Press Variations in Competitive Athletes on Muscle Activity and Performance

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5504579/

11. The effect of Tabata-style functional high-intensity interval training on cardiometabolic health and physical activity in female university students

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10008870/