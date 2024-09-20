No drama, Kareena Kapoor Khan rocks laid-back style in long shirt and palazzo as she heads to work

If anyone knows fashion and style in Bollywood, it has to be Kareena Kapoor Khan, without a doubt. Whether in a simple ensemble or an elegant gown, she always turns heads. Her latest look—a long shirt paired with white palazzo pants and no make-up look—is as comfortable as it is stylish, reinforcing her status as Bollywood’s OG fashion icon.

Kareena donned a light gray shirt that’s anything but basic. With full sleeves rolled up just enough to give a laid-back vibe, the shirt perfectly blends smart and casual. The refined collar and button-down front add a classic touch, while the mid-length hem keeps the look breezy and chic.

But it gets even better! She paired the stunning shirt with white flared palazzo pants, a match made in style heaven. The flared hem of the palazzos gave them a stylish edge, offering a fresh new look perfectly complemented by the soft gray tones of her shirt. These palazzos weren’t just pants—they were a statement.

Now, let’s talk about Kareena’s accessories. She kept it minimal with small round studs that added a subtle sparkle and a simple finger ring. Her stylish brown Birkenstocks screamed comfort. And, of course, no Kareena outfit is complete without a chic pair of sunglasses.

Advertisement

What truly transforms this outfit into a masterpiece is Kareena’s no make-up look. She kept her skin makeup-free, emphasizing the importance of great skin. Her natural glow was all she needed for a radiant look. Her hair was styled in a tidy bun, drawing focus to her laid-back, relaxed outfit.

In a world overflowing with fashion trends, Kareena Kapoor Khan remains an indelible reminder that true style is about owning your look—whether you’re dressed up or keeping it casual. With her light gray shirt and flared palazzos, she shows us how to slay the day with flair. Here’s to more looks that remind us why she’s the reigning fashionista of Bollywood. Fashion lovers, take note—this is how you rock casual chic.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor looks all things regal in a beautifully draped and pleated vintage Banarasi saree and we LOVE it