7 criminally underrated romantic films on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend

Bollywood is known for making love stories that eventually become iconic films. However, there are also some who don’t get their dues despite having a captivating story. Thanks to OTT, we have been able to narrow down some of the underrated romantic films on Netflix that can’t be missed if you’re a serial love story watcher.

7 underrated romantic films on Netflix to enjoy:

Life In A Metro

Star cast: Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Shilpa Shetty, Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kangana Ranaut, Sharman Joshi

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Director: Anurag Basu

Year of release: 2007

Chances are that you might have watched Life In A Metro, which was a rage back in 2007. The musical film, which has drama and romance in equal measures, spoke to the audience with its storyline and the impressive performances of the star cast. As the name suggests, the story showcases how nine different people living in Mumbai deal with different issues related to love and marriage, all occurring in the metro.

Hasee Toh Phasee

Star cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Sharat Saxena

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Director: Vinil Mathew

Year of release: 2014

The story opens with a committed man trying to prove his worth before marrying the woman of his life. But nearly a week before his wedding, he meets his wife’s sister with whom he had a brief encounter seven years ago. In the bid to keep the alleged con woman away from the family, he gets to know the soft and innocent side of her, which no one could unveil. But were they able to get married, or the man went ahead with his girlfriend? Well, that could only be known when you watch this underrated romantic film on Netflix.

Khoobsurat

Star cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak, Aamir Raza Hussain

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Year of release: 2014

The film is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name, Khoobsurat is about a hopelessly romantic physiotherapist who has an encounter with a handsome young prince. While she might have developed a soft corner for her, both of them have nothing in common and he is also engaged to someone else. Eventually, he confesses his love for ‘The Royal Misfit’. Everything ends up like a fairytale in this romantic saga.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Star cast: Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2017

Anushka and Shah Rukh reunited for the third time and showcased love through Imtiaz Ali’s lenses. It narrates how a middle-aged tour guide who has lost all hope in life and love meets a chirpy and enthusiastic woman who helps him look at life through rainbow-tinted glasses.

Fitoor

Star cast: Tabu, Katrina Kaif, Aditya Roy Kapur, Lara Dutta, Ajay Devgn

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Genre: Drama/Romance

Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Year of release: 2016

Touted as the modern adaptation of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations, Fitoor is about two lovers from different economic backgrounds. Even though they grew up together in the same household, he was just an underprivileged errand boy, and she was the only daughter of an affluent family. As they get closer, her mother sends her off to study, leaving the man heartbroken. But on several occasions, they keep uniting and, eventually, do what is right for their hearts.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat

Star cast: Karan Mehta, Alaya F, Amber Arya, Vicky Kaushal

IMDb Rating: 4.2/10

Genre: Musical/Drama/Romance

Director: Anurag Kashyap

Year of release: 2022

A love Guru, DJ Mohabbat narrates two tragic love stories of four people, struggling to get united with their lovers. While a London girl years to meet the love of her life, in a parallel universe, there is a boy who has a soft corner for a girl. The two love stories are unable to see the light of day due to the social status, caste, religion, and inequality between the lovers. But they unite or not can also be known after watching the underrated romantic film on Netflix.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Star cast: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Comedy/Romance

Director: Vivek Soni

Year of release: 2021

Everything starts normally for this couple. They get married as per their parent’s will and start living their lives together in a joint family. But unwilling to work at his father’s business, the man applies for a job in another city and bags it. Since the company only offers jobs to unmarried folks, his wife couldn’t move with him. Throughout the movie, the audience can see how the couple juggles to balance their long-distance relationship and face the hassles that come with the conditions attached to the man’s job.

That’s a wrap for this list of seven underrated romantic films on Netflix. Which one will you watch first?

