Saif Ali Khan has always been one of the fiercest and most fashionable actors in Bollywood, but this is also true for his daughter, Sara Ali Khan. She consistently serves the most unique and unexpectedly fantastic look. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the fashionably fabulous daddy-daughter duo stepped out to enjoy lunch with the family in Mumbai recently. We loved their effortlessly stylish looks.

So, why don’t we zoom in and take a more detailed look at the fierce looks served by Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan to understand how they consistently nail their looks?

The Murder Mubarak actress recently served a semi-formal fashion statement that was a unique blend of cute and fiery. Her classy outfit featured a full-sleeved white shirt-like crop top with a unique balloon-like design and an alluring collared neckline. Paired with blue denim jeans, the look was modern, mesmerizing, and chic, accentuating her toned waist. The white slip-ons added the perfect casual touch.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan’s look featured a slightly oversized T-shirt with a circular neckline that was both stylish and comfortable. The half-sleeved T-shirt accentuated his well-toned physique, paired with matching floor-length faded blue denim jeans with a stylish, straight silhouette. The classy combo on the Race actor looked terrific, especially when completed with off-white formal shoes, giving off a stylish yet comfortable vibe.

Further, both actors decided to complete their OOTDs by going minimal with the accessory choices. Sara added statement-worthy delicate earrings with matching rings, a white pendant, and dark-tinted sunglasses with a groovy white frame to complete her look. We also loved her Balenciaga bag.

Her dad kept things fierce with black dark-tinted sunglasses with a sleek frame, layered bracelets, and a high-end watch. These picks gave their outfits a rather well-thought-out appeal, and we totally love it.

Further, Sara wore a soft makeup look with a matte base for this one. She had well-shaped eyebrows and volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added a touch of blush and highlighter to the cheeks to elevate them with a pop of color. However, the highlight was her glossy lips with nourishing lipgloss. Her hairstyle was also cute. She pinned her hair back from both sides to make her face visible. We loved her super cool look.

On the other hand, Saif’s hairstyle was also just perfect. He combed his dark locks back for a super flat and well-crafted base. He tied his hair into a cute ponytail at the back, which looked effortlessly stylish and super manageable. This was a super hot decision to add to and elevate the overall look that he visibly served.

So, what did you think of Said Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan’s looks? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

