‘There’s a Few I Could Think About’: Aaron Erb Hints at Sliding Into DMs of Bachelor Nation Stars

Aaron Erb, a familiar face from The Bachelorette, isn't quite ready to step away from the spotlight of Bachelor Nation. Even though his romance with Jenn Tran didn’t pan out, Aaron is keeping his options open and making it clear that he’s not done with reality TV just yet. In a recent exclusive chat with PEOPLE, Aaron dropped some intriguing hints about his future and his connections within the Bachelor franchise.

With the announcement of the first two cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, Aaron’s interest has clearly grown. “I think it would fit me, my style, and just my personality a lot better in that environment,” Aaron told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. Quite definitely, it seems like he’s all positive about potentially joining the cast, as he powerfully expresses his excitement at the thought of finding someone special on the show.

But in reality, it’s not just about the show for Aaron. Surprisingly, he has also been exploring connections within his Bachelor Nation interests much beyond the reality TV stage. When asked about his romantic prospects, Aaron playfully hinted at some behind-the-scenes interactions. “There’s a few I could think about,” he playfully mentions while making sure to keep the names of these potential interests under wraps and maintain full secrecy.

“Let’s just say I’ve DM’d a couple. It was more of like, it was a mutual [friend], but I'm not going to name any names. If they were there [with me in Paradise], I'd be really excited,” he added.

Interestingly, Aaron’s confidence about Bachelor in Paradise isn't just based on a hunch. He’s seen firsthand how the show can work magic for its participants. His twin brother, Noah, initially appeared on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and later found his now-wife Abigail Heringer on Bachelor in Paradise. Aaron reflects on his twin's journey with optimism, believing that the show could similarly help him find his match. “It did work for Noah,” Aaron says while adding, “So I’m open to the process and I believe in the process.”

Reportedly, Aaron’s time on the show has only popped up a range of reactions from fans. While many appreciate his personality and the "bad boy energy" he brought to the show, others have been critical, especially following an incident where he gave a self-help book to Devin Strader during an argument. This moment divided opinions; while some saw it as a thoughtful gesture aimed at personal growth, others found it out of line.

Despite the mixed feedback, Aaron has found support from those who admire his honesty and his search for love. As he considers his future within the Bachelor franchise, the next chapter of his journey remains up in the air, and we are only left to wait and wonder.

However, whether he bounces back on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise or continues to scroll through the network connections, his openness definitely indicates that Bachelor Nation has not seen the last of him. For now, fans can only speculate about who might pop up in Aaron’s DMs and whether he’ll be finding love under the sun in Paradise.

