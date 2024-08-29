How Will Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Princess Diana in His Upcoming Visit to New York? Find Out Here

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to visit New York City in mid-September, and the trip is closely associated with his late mother, Princess Diana. This visit will be particularly special as it coincides with a major event organized by the Diana Award charity, established to honor Princess Diana.

The Diana Award, founded in 1999 to commemorate the legacy of the late princess, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The charity will host an event marking this milestone, which will include a special appearance by Prince Harry. The event will take place in New York City during a busy week that includes the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

Dr. Tessy Ojo, Chief Executive of the Diana Award, announced on social media that Prince Harry will be participating in the upcoming event and emphasized its significance. She highlighted the importance of advocating for young people and ensuring their voices are heard on pressing contemporary issues. Dr. Ojo expressed optimism about the partnership and underscored the Duke's commitment to supporting youth-led change.

The Diana Award was established in memory of Princess Diana after her death in 1997. The organization recognizes and supports young people who are making a positive impact in their communities. Prince Harry and Prince William, the two sons of Princess Diana, have both been supportive of the organization over the years. Despite the current rift within the royal family, both princes have shown continued support for the Diana Award's efforts.

Prince Harry participated in the Legacy Award event via video conference from London in March 2024, while Prince William attended in person. This virtual involvement was part of the annual ceremony that honors young changemakers, with both brothers reaffirming their commitment to their mother’s legacy.

Dr. Ojo spoke to PEOPLE magazine, noting that it is advantageous to have both princes supporting the organization, especially during the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award. She emphasized that both Prince William and Prince Harry continue to support the charity's mission, recognizing that young people are key to driving meaningful change.

Interestingly, Prince Harry’s visit to New York may coincide with other significant events. He is scheduled to participate in activities with institutions such as African Parks, the HALO Trust, and Travalyst. Additionally, he will promote the work of the Archewell Foundation, a nonprofit organization he established with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan. The Archewell Foundation focuses on mental health and other charitable causes.

Intrestingly, the activity implemented by Prince Harry may coincide with one more important date in the calendar of New York. Following this, on September 24, the Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit will be held at the Plaza Hotel. The Earthshot Prize will be awarded annually and was created and handled by Bloomberg Philanthropies, whose aim as stated previously is to tackle climate change.

The last time Prince Harry was in New York was in October 2023, when he and Meghan had the first-ever in-person event of the Archewell Fund. This was the first of any future summits organized by the Archewell, which apparently was focused on parents who either lost a child or a loved one, particularly concerning how social media affects them. Sometime after the event, the couple launched The Parents Network, targeting those families that are affected.

