The Bachelorette's Former Contestant Aaron Erb Addresses The 'So Scripted' Speculations About The Show

Aaron Erb, a contestant from Season 21 of The Bachelorette, recently responded to rumors that the show is "so scripted" by sharing photos from his Air Force training on Instagram.

In Episode 3 of the show, which aired on July 22, Erb chose to leave the competition after receiving a call from his Air Force supervisor. He was told his fighter pilot training was set to begin soon and was given an ultimatum to choose between staying on the show or pursuing his dream.

Aaron Erb addresses 'scripted' speculations of The Bachelorette show

Erb decided to leave Jenn Tran and warned her that some of the remaining men might not have genuine intentions. Given Erb's brief and somewhat dramatic appearance on the show—where he clashed with Devin and seemed to stir up trouble on his way out—some fans speculated that he might have been placed on the show by producers to create drama.

His sudden exit and the timing of his call raised questions about whether his story was real or part of a scripted plan. To address these doubts, Erb posted photos of himself in his Air Force uniform on Instagram, along with a message for those who think the show is scripted.

He wrote, “For the ‘wow the show is so scripted’ crowd…Phase 1 of the plan is in motion. Introducing for the first time 2nd Lt Erb Next stop Air Force pilot training (Airplane emoji)”

Advertisement

Checkout his post below;

Aaron Erb's twin Noah comments to show his support

Erb's twin brother, Noah Erb, who was also known for his controversial role on his season of The Bachelorette, defended Aaron on social media. Noah wrote, “You don’t need to explain anything (fuming emoji), I’ve seen how hard you’ve worked for this the last few years, go make our country proud (smiling with tear emoji) ”.

After Aaron’s elimination, fans are curious to see if he might return to the franchise in the future. Until then, new episodes of The Bachelorette Season 21 air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

ALSO READ: Is Netflix's Chronicles Of Narnia Franchise Happening? Everything We Know About Greta Gerwig's Adaptation So Far