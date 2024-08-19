Did You Know Deadpool & Wolverine's Kidpool Role Almost Went To THIS Favorite Teen Actor; Find Out

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine.

In the Marvel universe of Deadpool & Wolverine, where alternate realities collide and bald women reign supreme, one character stands out: Kidpool.

But did you know that the role of this pre-teen variant almost went to a familiar face? It’s time to dive into the behind-the-scenes drama and discover the actor who came oh-so-close to donning the red-and-black suit.

Walker Scobell, known for his breakout performance opposite Ryan Reynolds in The Adam Project, was on the cusp of becoming Kidpool. The then-13-year-old Scobell, a self-proclaimed mega Deadpool fan, once said that he could recite Reynolds' infamous "f*** Wolverine" monologue from Deadpool 2 by heart.

Fans and filmmakers alike saw in him the perfect actor- a person with the right mix of excitement and talent. Many hoped that he would get a part in the Deadpool franchise somewhere down the line. However, fate had other plans.

Director Shawn Levy revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that Scobell's growth spurt was the thorn in the road. Puberty, that unstoppable force, transformed Scobell into a taller, deeper-voiced version of himself.

Levy lamented, "If Walker Scobell had stopped evolving right before puberty, he absolutely would've been Kidpool." But of course, Hollywood dreams and executives can't stop nature.

But Kidpool still made a splash in the film, although with a twist! Instead of Scobell, the role was voiced by Inez, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s cute 7-year-old daughter.

Inez's youthful charm and voice perfectly brought Kidpool to life, proving that sometimes destiny takes one on unexpected rides.

But she isn’t the only Reynolds and Lively kid who made it into the film. Their son, Olin, took on the adorable role of Babypool. And what about the other Deadpool variants?

The Deadpool Corps boasts of an interesting and diverse lineup: Nathan Fillion as the zombie-floating-head Deadpool, Blake Lively as the sexy Lady Deadpool, Matthew McConaughey as the charming Cowboy Deadpool, and more!

As for Walker Scobell, he may have missed out on the role of Kidpool, but he's riding a different wave. One could argue that this is his big break in the industry! The 15-year-old actor now stars as Percy Jackson in the series adaptation of Rick Riordan's beloved young adult series of books of the same name.

It's a path that’s completely different from Kidpool, but it's no less exciting. In fact, one has to wonder that if given the choice between these roles, which one would Scobell choose?

