Did Days Of Our Lives Star Jessica Serfaty Find A Tracking Device Hidden In Her Car? Find Out

A terrifying incident has just happened to Jessica Serfaty from Days of Our Lives. The actress and social media personality found herself in the middle of an ominous event after discovering what seemed to be a secret tracker in her personal car, which led to security fears and an ongoing investigation.

This took place in Malibu, California, while she was driving her Range Rover. It is reported that Serfaty received a notification on her iPhone informing her that there was an Apple AirTag attached to it. She was taken aback by this message because she did not know it was there.

Serfaty’s immediate reaction was one of concern and worry. Not knowing who might have placed the AirTag or for what purpose, she decided to take action; she opted for action rather than indifference. She called the local authorities to inform them about the situation. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers searched the car thoroughly but failed to find any AirTag device.

This indicates that either that tag had been removed by someone else prior to their arrival, or it may have fallen off from wherever it was attached on top of the vehicle’s roof.

Despite the little hitch in locating the device, the police continue to look into it. They are now depending on the data from Serfaty’s cell phone to follow any possible track of an AirTag. In order to know who might have fixed it and why should that be, one needs to work on identifying with them.

Certainly, finding a tracer has dismayed Serfaty profoundly. Her security has become her main concern, and she is probably under all due caution, given what has happened lately. As of now, she has not made any public statements concerning this occurrence. Instead of commenting on the event, she has preferred managing her personal issues and taking some time off from the US. Some posts she has shared on Instagram during her trip to Ibiza, Spain, suggest she wants to forget about it and proceed.

This comes after another personal scandal that was associated with Serfaty. A month ago, this young woman hit the headlines when she accused Leonardo Del Vecchio-the billionaire Ray-Ban heir- of having abused her during a video post on one of the social media sites. The video was deleted fast, and later on, she apologized for uttering such words, which she said out of anger because they were never as true as she claimed.

Serfaty and Del Vecchio became betrothed in July 2023. Among these brands are Oakley, Persol, and Ray-Ban, which Luxottica Group SpA owns. Serfaty seems to be carrying on with her life and career despite the recent drama and personal challenges.

It is not yet clear what other developments will come out as the investigation into the hidden tracking device continues. This case demonstrates how much of a threat modern technology can be and, thus, a need for increased personal security awareness. As Jessica Serfaty heals and enjoys her time abroad, the authority is working towards getting to the bottom line on an unidentified tracking device.

