Throwback to when 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown was cyber-bullied into deactivating her Twitter account

Back in 2018, when Millie Bobby Brown had just stepped into her teenage years, a rumor surfaced that made her the victim of cruel hashtags and cyberbullying. Here's what went down.

Why Millie Bobby Brown was cyberbullied

A claim surfaced on Twitter that mentioned an incident that had taken place with the Enola Holmes actress. It was recalled that the actress had refused to take a picture with a fan who was wearing a hijab. However, the woman refused to do so post which Brown had allegedly pulled the hijab off the woman's head. The act was considered extremely racist and disrespectful, and a discourse started online.

The tweet read, "I saw Millie Bobby Brown in the airport and asked for a pic and she said 'only if you remove the hijab' and I said 'its my faith' and she aggressively pulled it off my head and stamped on it."

According to multiple reports, Hashtags such as ‘Take Down Millie Bobby Brown’ started trending on Twitter even though there was no evidence that the incident had actually taken place. Netizens also started linking the actress to homophobia, even though the actress has been an ardent supporter of GLAAD's Together movement.

How Millie took a bold stand against cyber-bullying

Sometime after the incident, Millie Bobby Brown spoke against the bullying while accepting an MTV Award for winning the Best Performance in a Show. She quipped, "Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults — they could probably use the reminder, too — I was taught, if you don’t have anything nice to say, just don’t say it. There should be no space in this world for bullying, and I’m not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how well you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram."

Supporters of Brown also started expressing their anger on the platform. A fan tweeted, “Y’all bullied Millie Bobby Brown into deactivating her Twitter? Hope you feel real good about tearing down a 14-year-old (who’s more successful than you’ll ever be).”

Meanwhile, at present, the Stranger Things actress is currently promoting her book Nineteen Steps. On the personal front, Brown recently got engaged to her beau Jake Bongiovi.

