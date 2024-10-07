Throwback: When Liam Payne Called Himself 'The Anti-Christ Version' Of Former One Direction Bandmate Harry Styles

Liam Payne has never shied away from saying what is on his mind, especially after the breakup of One Direction, where each of the members went on to navigate their own respective paths in the industry. Similarly, in an unfiltered way, he called himself an “anti-Christ” version of Harry Styles previously.

Back in 2019, Payne was interviewed by The Face Magazine, during which he was asked about which of his former bandmates, he would like to have a walk down the Old Kent Road with.

The singer responded that it would probably be the Watermelon Sugar vocalist. He said that he spoke regularly with Louis Tomlinson and he knew where his relationship stood with Niall Horan.

Payne added, “But with Harry, there's so much mystery around who he's become. I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought: 'I don't know what more I'd say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?'”

The vocalist continued, “I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I'm like the anti-Christ version of what Harry is."

Many people may appreciate or hate him for it but he was surely candid while sharing the insight of his relationship with his former bandmates.

Advertisement

Since then each of the individuals from the band has taken up their solo careers. While Payne is consistent in remaining the topic of discussion on social media, other members including Styles and Zayn also dominate the headlines for their personal lives and their professional fronts.

Harry has expanded his career trajectory by venturing into movies and working with acclaimed directors including Christopher Nolan, with whom he worked in Dunkirk, and with Olivia Wilde, in Don’t Worry Darling.

On the other hand, Zayn released his fourth studio album, Room Under The Stairs in May of this year.

He is set to embark on his Stairway To The Sky tour. The Dusk Till Sawn singer will kick off his tour in San Francisco on October 23 and conclude in Newcastle on December 3.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Friend Reveals Truth About Her Relationship With Harry Styles; KNOW More