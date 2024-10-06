Liam Payne's Ex Maya Henry Confirms Zayn Malik Threw Him Up A Wall During 1D Fight; Fans Are In Shock

Liam Payne spoke to the public regarding the strains that were building within One Direction. One such instance was a furious backstage fight which was a telling sign of what was to happen later. In his appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, Payne brought up the ill-tempered argument that took place before the show when a band member who was not named shoved Payne to a wall and got angry.

Liam described that the bandmate "threw me up a wall.” Since Payne was not ready to give in, he countered barking, "If you don't remove those hands there's a high likelihood you'll never use them again." While Payne refrained from naming the individual, the audience was left wondering who that might be among Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, or Zayn Malik.

Payne's former partner, Maya Henry has mentioned the story in various videos and interviews before. However, it is the first time that she has confirmed who did it. Henry recently revealed that it was Zyan Malik who threw Liam up against a wall.

Fans on social media can't help but express their shock as they react to the dramatic revelation.

Formed in 2010 on The X Factor, One Direction went on to become one of the most successful boy bands ever. But in the year 2015, the fandom met with great sadness and anger for the first time after Zayn, one of the group's main vocalists, announced his intention to leave the band. The others carried on functioning as four players for a brief time until the news of a notorious 'hiatus' was disclosed in 2016. It sent millions of fans into a frenzy, and later the band broke up for good.

Upon learning it was the Pillow Talk singer who threw Liam against a wall, one fan exclaimed on X, "WHY HASNT THIS GONE MORE VIRAL WDYM ZAYN THREW LIAM AGAINST THE WALL."

While many fans went into a frenzy, some said they weren't surprised at all and saw it coming. Someone commented, "Actually, I’m not surprised at all."

Another fan noted, "omg it was zayn?? im not too surprised tho i assumed it was harry or zayn."

Most fans are befuddled at the sudden news of Maya confirming Zyan's involvement in the infamous backstage fight. One 1D fan wrote, "can’t believe Maya Henry revealed that Zayn was the one who threw Liam up against the wall … mind you it’s a random Saturday night in October."

After five years of continuous activity – five albums and many more world tours in the process – by 2016 the band members felt burnt out. One Direction announced their hiatus as a need to rest and further develop in the sphere of personal projects. However, as time went by, many disturbing news surfaced about the members' souring relationships with each other as well as with their management. Though some of the members still seem to be in touch, those who fell out promise no future collaborations as such.

