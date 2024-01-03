Today's Final Jeopardy (January 2, 2024): Who won Game 82 of Season 40?

Game 82 of Jeopardy! season 40 aired on January 2, 2024, and here's what happened. Michael Cavaliere, Sharon Bishop, and Sophia Weng competed against each other to win the 82nd game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their currently airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 2, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Michael Cavaliere won Jeopardy on January 2, 2024, against Sharon Bishop and Sophia Weng. The categories under the first round were At The Museum; Stocks & Investments; Geography Test; Concert Tours; Close Encounters; The Charles III Kind. While Michael gave eleven correct and zero wrong answer, Sharon gave five correct and zero incorrect responses, and Sophia gave nine correct and one incorrect answer.

The first round's score stood with Michael at $10,000, Sharon at $3,400, and Sophia at $2,400. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were What’s “New”?; Those Who Celebrate; Let’S Talk Astronomy; Child Performers; All The World’s A Shakespeare Stage; Historic Lasts. The score after the round stood with Michael at $28,800, Sophia at $14,600, and Sharon at $5,800. Michael gave 25 correct answers and 0 wrong response, while Sophia gave 18 correct answers with 1 incorrect responses, and Sharon gave 9 correct answers with 1 wrong response.

Advertisement

What was the final question on January 2, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 2, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category Landmarks and the clue said, "During Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, pranksters covered up this letter in a local landmark." The answer to the clue was, "L."

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 28th, 2023): Who won Game 57 of Season 40?

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (November 27th, 2023): Who won Game 56 of Season 40?