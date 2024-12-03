Tom Holland And Zendaya To Get Married Soon? Here's What Report Says

Tom Holland and Zendaya are truly the IT couples of Hollywood. It appears that the couple may take the next step in their relationship as a friend of theirs revealed to Life & Style that Holland is planning his big day and counting on close friend, Robert Pattinson to be part of the same once it finally goes ahead.

The insider told the outlet that Pattinson has known Holland for many years and they share a brother-like relationship. The source added, “This is Spider-Man and Batman we’re talking about here, and instead of a rivalry, they’ve built up real mutual respect for one another.”

Both the actors have been in the industry since they were very young. They have also worked together in the film called The Devil All the Time, which was released in 2020.

The insider also shared that if things keep going in this direction, Pattinson would be the best man or groomsman in their wedding, and, “he absolutely wants the new, little families they are starting to be close going forward.”

The insider further shared with the publication, “As Tom and Zendaya move closer to having a wedding next year, basically living like a husband and wife already, and continuing to book multiple film projects together, Rob is cheering them on.”

According to the publication, the source shared that for Holland's part, he has witnessed closely that settling down, getting serious, and having kids has changed the Good Time actor. The insider said that Holland desires that life for himself and his girlfriend, sooner than later.

Both Spiderman: Homecoming co-stars have been pretty private about their relationship since it became public, it is only natural for fans to assume that this will be followed if they decide to marry.

Life and Style’s report mentioned, “Tom and Zendaya don’t need to go through the formality of announcing an engagement, because they already decided some time ago that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together.”

