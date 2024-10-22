Throwback - When Tom Holland Said He Was Convinced Marvel Fired Him After Captain America: Civil War Appearance

Tom Holland has created a huge imprint in the hearts of Marvel fans by portraying Spider-Man. But before this could happen, he thought that Marvel had laid him off from the role because after filming Captain America: Civil War, he did not hear back from them.

In an interview by Variety, conducted in 2021, Holland revealed that from the moment they shot Civil War to Spider-Man: Homecoming, he was convinced that they were going to fire him. He added that he did not know why he felt that way. The actor shared that Captain America: Civil War had not been released by that time, and he had not heard anything from anyone.

The Cherry star admitted that he couldn't really explain the feeling. Holland continued, “It was awful, but they didn’t — obviously. It’s been crazy, mate. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

He further shared how content he was that he got the opportunity to act in a Marvel movie. The actor expressed, “By that point, it had been an amazing enough experience that if I hadn’t gotten the part, I would’ve felt like I’d at least achieved something by getting that far.”

The actor reflected on the time he was waiting to hear back from them. He went out to play golf with his father, feeling lost and sad. He recalled checking his Instagram and seeing that Marvel had posted a picture of the cartoon Spider-Man. At that point, he assumed he had lost the chance to play the role because no one had reached out to him.

But everything changed when Marvel and Sony rolled out the announcement that Holland had been cast as Spider-Man. Filled with excitement, the Devil All the Time star accidentally broke his computer by flipping it into the air, causing it to land off his bed. This commotion even scared his dog.

The announcement came after Sony had been hacked, and his brother, Harry, initially thought the news could potentially be fake. Holland stated to the outlet that his brother said there was no way the announcement was real because he would have received a call directly from them.

But after this Holland received a call from the studio and was delivered with this life-changing news. He recalled, “It was so bizarre how it happened."

Since then, he has widened his global fanbase by acting in multiple Marvel movies including Spiderman: No Way Home, Spiderman: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, and many more.

Apart from this, he has kept up with impressing audiences with other ventures including Uncharted, The Impossible, Chaos Walking, Cherry, The Devil All The Time, Spies In Disguise, and The Current War.