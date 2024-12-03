Will Tim Burton Collaborate With Johnny Depp Again? Find Out As Director Spills Beans Over The Potential Projects

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton are expected to reunite for the director’s upcoming movie.

The actor and the filmmaker collaborated on Edward Scissorhands, and Burton has clarified that the Pirates of the Caribbean star won’t be doing a sequel to the previous film and instead would be coming up with something very different.

In conversation with Indie Wire, the filmmaker put forth his thoughts over getting Depp bnack on the big screens.

While talking to the media portal, the director shared, "There are certain films I don’t want to make a sequel to.”

He further stated, "I didn’t want to make a sequel to that because it felt like a one-off thing. I didn’t want to have a sequel for The Nightmare Before Christmas because it also felt like a one-off thing. Certain things are best left on their own, and that, for me, is one of them.”

The director went on to claim that he is not looking forward to making any movies with the characters having sharp pointed objects instead of fingers. He went on to respond to the interviewer, asking if the filmmaker is willing to get Depp onboard again. The director instantly mentioned, "Well, I’m sure there will be.”

Furthermore, Burton revealed, “I never feel like, 'Oh, I’m going to use this and that actor.' It usually has to be based on the project I’m working on. That’s what film is all about. It’s collaboration and bouncing ideas off the people around you.”

The last collaboration between Burton and Depp was on the 2012 movie Dark Shadows.

The pair also collaborated on the films Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), Corpse Bride (2005), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), and Alice in Wonderland (2010).

