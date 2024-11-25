Zendaya Joins Tom Holland For Cozy Date Night At Boston Bar To Celebrate His Non-Alcoholic Beer Brand, Bero; See Here

Tom Holland recently offered fans a glimpse into his recent sweet date night in Boston with girlfriend Zendaya as the couple enjoyed a casual outing promoting his new brand of non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

On Sunday, November 24, the Cherry actor, 28, documented his trip to Foxhole Bar in Boston on his Instagram Stories. He said that he was excited to try Bero "in the wild" first and shared a photo of the logo of the bar along with artsy shots of his Bero can.

In another clip, Holland sampled his drinks and celebrated the moment, with the Challengers actress offering enthusiastic support for her boyfriend behind the camera. The Uncharted actor also posted a photo of Zendaya sitting on a table with a can of Bero, showering the photo with heart-eye emojis.

The Euphoria star can be seen in a simple outfit, donning a red shirt, a gold necklace, and a comfortable bun to match the cozy vibes of their date night. Holland started Bero in October after giving up alcohol at the start of 2022, as he described the challenges of his first year without alcohol. He elaborated on how brewing a non-alcoholic beer like Bero can help others on a similar journey.

The Spider-Man star told Forbes, "When I got sober, I started exploring the world of non-alcoholic beers and realized there was space for me to fit in. My first year sober was really difficult, and had I had Bero, I think it would have been easier."

Meanwhile, Tomdaya (their couple name), who first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017 and went public with their relationship in 2021, has occasionally shared insights into their relationship and professional collaborations. Zendaya recently spoke to Vanity Fair about her experience working with Tom Holland, describing it as a natural and comfortable collaboration.

"He’s so talented and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read," she said. Meanwhile, Tom Holland on Samah Dada’s podcast On The Menu recently revealed how he googles his girlfriend frequently to make sure she's okay, which goes to show Tomdaya's deep bond.

