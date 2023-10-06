Tom Holland shares some playful 'puppies' love with Zendaya sending his 66 million followers in awe-struck mode

Tom Holland delighted fans with an adorable Instagram post featuring his girlfriend Zendaya snuggling with puppies. Here's what the Spider Man actor shared.

Tom Holland shared adorable puppy PICS with Zendaya

In the last photo from the collection posted on October 5, the 27-year-old Emmy winner was seen wearing a white and blue hazmat suit while sitting on the ground in a stark facility, cuddling a tiny brown puppy. She wore protective latex gloves and smiled down at the little critter. Another picture showed a pile of newborn puppies, and yet another showed Tom himself doting on the pups. Tom captioned the post simply, "Puppies."

Battersea Dogs & Cats, a pet rescue organization in the U.K., expressed their gratitude to the famous couple for visiting their facility in the comments, using dog and blue heart emojis. Many of Tom's 66.4 million Instagram followers were thrilled with the adorable photos. One fan expressed their excitement, saying, "We are definitely being blessed with Tomdaya content this week and I love it." Another commented, "i will never get tired of tom x puppies conent." Some fans were particularly smitten with Zendaya's picture, with one follower confessing, "Idk why but the last pic where Zendaya is holding the puppy is so cute." Another fan commented, "Last picture is like a proud mum looking at their baby after birth (accompanied by a teary-smile emoji.)"

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been known for keeping their relationship private, but recently, they have been sharing more posts, giving fans glimpses of their romance. On Zendaya's birthday, Tom shared a funny picture of her giving a thumbs up in diving gear on his Instagram stories with the caption, "My birthday girl," and a heart eyes emoji. On the same day, he posted a picture of Zendaya walking two leashed dogs in a park, captioned with a row of heart-eye emojis.

Zendaya sent Instagram into a frenzy with her newest photoshoot

Yesterday, Zendaya also shared pictures from a recent photoshoot where she looked stunning in a white romper adorned with flowers and vines, finishing the look with matching polka-dotted pumps and a curly bob hairstyle. Her post received praise from friends and fans, including Hunter Schafer, Paris Hilton, and Naomi commenting on the post.

