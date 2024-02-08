’Now John Let’s Calm down’: John Cena’s Hilarious Reaction to Drake’s Private Video Leak Has Fans Cracking Up

There are a rare amount of people who use the internet and don’t know about popstar rapper Drake, Canada based rapping sensation made major headlines and was trending on social media for quite the whole day after his x-rated personal video went viral on the internet where he was revealing too much.



A lot of public figures are reacting to Drake’s leaked video and seems like he is also taking that very casually as he posted a story from his private after he was trending massively on social media for his leaked video.



Even streamer Adin Ross texted him and expressed and told him “You are blessed” mocking him on his leaked video. To which Adin revealed Drake sent me “Eight laughing emojis”.



Now former WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena has also reacted to Drake’s explicit leaked video.

John Cena is known for posting cryptic posts on his Instagram. After Darke’s video got leaked Leader of Cenation posted a fan-made meme of Drake's face on the body of another WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts who was known for carrying his pet snake with him during the matches.



Fans are now sharing their hilarious reaction to John Cena’s funny reaction to Drake’s X-rated video.



A fan commented on the post asking, “Are we sure this is the real John Cena cause ain’t no way.”



Another fan expressed, “Now John let’s calm down.”

“Drake the Snake” another fan reacted in the comment and named Drake.



“Can proudly say I have yet to see This stuff they’re talking about nor do I care about Drakes Snake. I’m happy with my 3” punisher.” Another fan reacted

Will John Cena return at WrestleMania 40

John Cena gained name and fame from his professional wrestling career in WWE, he is widely considered one of the biggest stars that WWE produced at one point John Cena was an iconic cult icon with his superhero character and his aura, and he had managed to gain a massive number of followers.



Now John Cena has paused competing on a full-time schedule in WWE and he is now focusing on his Hollywood career. But he occasionally makes a surprise appearance and wrestles a match occasionally.

John Cena has expressed multiple times recently that he is now standing near to end of his professional wrestling career.



His last WWE appearance and match came from last year’s Crown Jewel event where he faced Solo Sikoa after a devastating loss John Cena did not return to the squared circle.



Some previous rumors suggested John Cena is scheduled to wrestle a match at WrestleMania 40. Still, until now there have been no signs of John Cena getting involved in a WrestleMania 40 card.



WrestleMania 40 card is still shaping and as we have witnessed WWE’s, landscape could take turns anytime.

