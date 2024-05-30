Nicola Coughlan Responds To Criticism About Colin And Penelope's Chemistry

The highly-anticipated season 3 of Bridgerton finally brings the Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton romance to the front. As we anxiously await this new chapter, some people think that these two characters’ on-screen chemistry is not convincing enough.

Previous leads set high standards

There was no way Bridgerton could have picked better leads than it had in the previous two seasons. Simon and Daphne’s fake relationship storyline during Season 1, conducted by Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, easily made viewers glued to screens. Anthony and Kate’s enemies-to-lovers arc by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley mesmerized audiences during Season 2. These pairs put forth a very high bar for romantic partnerships on that TV show.

Now, it's Luke Newton as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope in the spotlight. Their friends-to-lovers plot adds a fresh twist to the series. Off-camera, there were many discussions about their chemistry among fans who loved their real-life friendship as well as playful banters. However, others feel that it is not fully realized on screen.

Nicola Coughlan explains the different dynamic

Penelope’s chemistry with Colin divided opinion recently when Nicola Coughlan who plays her addressed this situation online via RadioTimes.com speaking aloud on why their romantic connection appeared different from those of other couples in that drama series. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“I had a realization yesterday, actually, because the thing is, for the first two seasons, it was meant to be that she was puppy dog-eyed in love with this dude who had no clue. So, that was the dynamic.” said Nicola.“But then I was like, I feel like we were holding back our chemistry for two seasons because then, someone was like, 'How hard was it for you to work on chemistry?' I was like, 'Oh, we didn’t have to, it was just there.”

Advertisement

According to Nicola, Penelope having love for him without his feeling anything back has caused them not to be shown much of being together before now by design in former seasons. She even noted, “One of my friends says, 'You have an unsettling level of chemistry,' and I was like, 'Okay, I’ll take that.”

Luke Newton who played Colin also said their chemistry was always so natural that he found himself agreeing with Nicola’s point of view. Nicola jokingly relates that her friend described their chemistry as unsettling, something she wholeheartedly agreed with. After watching the final film, Nicola is content that they can now be seen as having a good thing going on.

The evolution of Penelope and Colin's relationship

Penelope and Colin’s romance only begins to blossom in the first part of Season 3 . Penelope reaches a turning point after harboring feelings for Colin since the second season.

Eventually, Penelope asks him to kiss her after Colin helps her navigate the marriage mart. In this scene, Colin acknowledges his deep affection for Penelope which culminates in his romantic confession during a carriage ride home from a ball.

These forthcoming episodes will go further into the depths of their relationship. Fans will witness Penelope and Collin delve into their newfound love through various means including some memorable and intimate moments that will surely silence any remaining skeptics about their chemistry.

As Bridgerton Season 3 progresses, viewers will see how Penelope and Colin have gone from two individuals building up a connection over time to an actual couple falling in love over time together.

It is going to be that season with its spirit as it features such an exceptional storyline where everything makes sense between them thus making us happy in general at all times for no reason whatsoever.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3’s Nicola Coughlan Reveals How Her Friendship With Luke Newton Reflects On Their On-Screen Romance