Bridgerton Star Luke Thompson Drops Hints His Character Benedict Could Lead Next Season: 'As Long As I Keep Getting...'

Luke Thompson recently opened up about who will be the focus of Bridgerton season 4. Thompson has played the fascinating role of Benedict in the Netflix series since season one.

The streaming giant recently dropped the third season's first half, which received a positive response from fans and critics alike. While Thompson kept the details of who would lead the forthcoming season under wrap, his reaction led fans to believe his character might be the center of focus in the next season.

Luke Thompson reacted on whether his character Benedict will lead next season of Bridgerton

Netflix’s Bridgerton season one was centered around Daphne's (Phoebe Harriet Dynevor) love story with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), while the second two focused on Anthony's romantic journey. However, the third season deviated from Julia Quinn's novel series order, and instead of Benedict, it focused on Colin and Penelope Featherington's relationship.

During a recent interview on The View, Luke Thompson shared his thoughts on the uncertainty about who will be the focus of season 4. He said, “The honest answer is, ‘I don’t know,’ but I know it’s so lovely [and] one of the best things about TV jobs is you get to really explore a character long-form like that and sort of fill him in slowly."

The actor continued, “As long as I keep getting to do that,” adding, “Obviously, it’d be great to really dive in at one point, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

According to People magazine, the streaming giant previously confirmed to have renewed Bridgerton for a fourth season. However, they didn't reveal which couple will be the main focus. There is speculation among fans that Benedict might lead the forthcoming season.

Showrunner reveals if Benedict's story potentially leads Bridgerton season 4

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgeton's season three showrunner Jess Brownell revealed whether the forthcoming season might focus on Luke Thompson's character Benedict.

Brownell hinted that they could possibly go out of Julia Quinn's novel series order, noting, "It’s possible that we will continue to go out of order. I’m really excited about Benedict’s journey in season three."

She added, "It felt like it was too early to have him settled down. He’s such a passionate character, and we wanted him to go on a few more adventures before we get to his season."

Bridgerton season third's second part will be available to stream on Netflix on 13 June.