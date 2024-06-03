EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu opens up on plans to reunite with October co-star Varun Dhawan; ‘Love to but he is booked and busy’
Banita Sandhu shares insights into her intentions regarding reuniting with Varun Dhawan following a seven-year gap since their film October.
Banita Sandhu stepped into Bollywood alongside Varun Dhawan in the 2019 film October. Recently, she captivated the internet with her role in Season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton as Miss Malhotra. Her portrayal has stirred considerable interest online, sparking conversations among netizens.
She recently shared her thoughts on the prospect of reuniting with Varun Dhawan after a seven-year hiatus.
Banita Sandhu on plans of reuniting with Varun Dhawan
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Banita Sandhu was asked about a potential collaboration with Varun Dhawan after a seven-year gap. She eagerly expressed her interest but mentioned his packed schedule. She said, “Of course I would. I would absolutely love to, but he is booked and busy. So, he leaves his schedule some time, and then we can make it work.”
Banita Sandhu reveals she always wanted to work with Irrfan Khan
In the same interview, she disclosed that she had always wanted to work with the late actor Irrfan Khan. She said, “My answer always used to be Irrfan Khan Khan cause I really think he is the greatest actor we have had in our industry. I think Irrfan Sir has such a special place in my heart.”
Banita Sandhu on professional front
Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's film October, where she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan. Following that, she appeared in the biographical movie Sardar Uddham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal, depicting the life of a Punjab freedom fighter. Later, she gained attention for her role in AP Dhillon's music video, With You.
The actress contributed to the Tamil film Adithya Varma in 2019 and participated in the TV series Pandora. Her latest appearance was in Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3. Now, Banita is preparing for her role in Goodachari 2, also known as G2.
