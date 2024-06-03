EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu opens up on plans to reunite with October co-star Varun Dhawan; ‘Love to but he is booked and busy’

Banita Sandhu shares insights into her intentions regarding reuniting with Varun Dhawan following a seven-year gap since their film October.

By Sakchi Agarwal
Updated on Jun 03, 2024  |  11:23 PM IST |  4.9K
EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu opens up on plans to reunite with October co-star Varun Dhawan; ‘Love to but he is booked and busy’
Picture Courtesy: Banita Sandhu Instagram

Banita Sandhu stepped into Bollywood alongside Varun Dhawan in the 2019 film October. Recently, she captivated the internet with her role in Season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton as Miss Malhotra. Her portrayal has stirred considerable interest online, sparking conversations among netizens.

She recently shared her thoughts on the prospect of reuniting with Varun Dhawan after a seven-year hiatus.

Banita Sandhu on plans of reuniting with Varun Dhawan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Banita Sandhu was asked about a potential collaboration with Varun Dhawan after a seven-year gap. She eagerly expressed her interest but mentioned his packed schedule. She said, “Of course I would. I would absolutely love to, but he is booked and busy. So, he leaves his schedule some time, and then we can make it work.”


Banita Sandhu reveals she always wanted to work with Irrfan Khan

In the same interview, she disclosed that she had always wanted to work with the late actor Irrfan Khan. She said, “My answer always used to be Irrfan Khan Khan cause I really think he is the greatest actor we have had in our industry. I think Irrfan Sir has such a special place in my heart.”

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Advertisement

Banita Sandhu on professional front

Banita Sandhu made her Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's film October, where she was seen alongside Varun Dhawan. Following that, she appeared in the biographical movie Sardar Uddham Singh, starring Vicky Kaushal, depicting the life of a Punjab freedom fighter. Later, she gained attention for her role in AP Dhillon's music video, With You.

The actress contributed to the Tamil film Adithya Varma in 2019 and participated in the TV series Pandora. Her latest appearance was in Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3. Now, Banita is preparing for her role in Goodachari 2, also known as G2.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Banita Sandhu reveals Varun Dhawan’s reaction to her appearance in Bridgerton; praises him for THIS reason

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakchi Agarwal

Meet Sakchi Agarwal, a Bollywood junkie with over 3 years of experience in writing and anchoring. With a knack for

...

Credits: Pinkvilla Interview
Advertisement

Latest Articles