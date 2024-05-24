Bridgerton Season 4: Is Cressida’s Mother a Clue About Next Season's Main Couple; Explained

Season three of Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton has become the most successful season of the beloved Shondaland series based on viewership numbers. With part two still on the horizon, the latest season could rank as one of the most popular Netflix TV series of all time, surpassing seasons one and two.

Fans are already poking around for clues about Season 4. While we don’t know who the lead for the upcoming fourth season will be just yet, some fans believe they’ve discovered a hint about the season’s central love story which will be Benedict's (Luke Thompson).

Is Cressida’s mother a clue about Bridgerton Season 4's main couple?

Bridgerton hairstylist Grace Gorman has posted a series of photos on her Instagram page of the wigs seen on key characters in Season 3, including Cressida’s mother (Joanna Bobin). In a post showing off one of Bobin’s Season 3 looks, Gorman added a fun fact that could possibly be a Season 4 clue. “Lady Cowpers first name is Araminta!," Gorman wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comments over the Araminta name drop. "ARAMINTAAAAAAA!!!!! SOPHIE ALMOST THERE!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote. Another fan commented, "Her name is what?!?!?! No way i can't wait for Benedict's season." Followed by, "ARAMINTA!!! SOPHIE BECKETTTTTT, THE LADY IN SILVER, YOU ARE COMING!!!"

Julia Quinn's An Offer From a Gentleman, inspired by Cinderella, follows Benedict as he meets Sophie Beckett, the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood. Sophie's mother dies during childbirth, and her father marries Araminta, a wicked stepmother, who forces her to work as her maid.

If Cressida’s mother becomes the Araminta in Sophie’s story, that would be a way to keep Cressida (Jessica Madsen) and Lady Cowper in the Bridgerton world moving forward. Cressida could take the place of one of Sophie’s stepsisters, Rosamund or Posy. Cressida has had a larger role in Bridgerton Season 3 so far, and Season 4 could expand on that even more by having her play a large part in Benedict and Sophie’s story.

Lady Cowper as Sophie's stepmother could connect her to a familiar character. The show could follow An Offer From a Gentleman's storyline, introducing characters like the Earl of Penwood, Araminta, Rosamund, and Posy, possibly referencing a Regency era name.

The show hasn’t always adhered to the book series plot lines and characters. In the books, Benedict’s story is before Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan). The show recently introduced Lord Debling (Sam Phillips) as a new suitor for Penelope, and he was never a character in the books.

Cressida has been significantly altered in season three. Previously bullying main characters, Cressida now befriends Eloise Bridgerton, Daphne's younger sister and Penelope's ex-best friend. Despite her parents' pressure to marry, Cressida's friendship with Eloise does not materialize, and she marries a noble, Lord Twombley.

But in the book, the friendship between the two does not take place and she succeeds in finding a husband. She marries a noble, Lord Twombley. However, the series has omitted the major thread of finding Lady Whistledown in season three.

In the novel, Cressida, pretending to be Lady Whistledown, blackmails Penelope to collect money from Lady Danbury. However, her claim is not believed by Danbury and Penelope. Penelope, the actual Lady Whistledown, exposes Cressida's fraud, leading to her blackmailing Penelope for money. Colin, unaware of the blackmail, plans to reveal Penelope's identity before Cressida can reach her.

In season two, the Lady Whistledown's arc takes place, but it's Queen Charlotte who is pursuing the gossip writer.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 3 Mid-Season Cliffhanger Explained: What Is In Store For Part 2? Find Out