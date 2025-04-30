Om Bheem Bush OTT Release: Priyadarshi’s horror comedy gets scientists to deal with haunted palace; know where to watch it online
Telugu horror comedy Om Bheem Bush is now all set for its release on OTT. Check out all the details!
Om Bheem Bush opened to mixed responses at the box office upon its theatrical release. The Telugu horror comedy gets scientists to deal with a place that has been deemed haunted for decades. As the movie is all set for its OTT release, here’s everything you need to know about it.
When and where to watch Om Bheem Bush
Om Bheem Bush will be streaming on the OTT platform SimplySouth from May 2 onwards in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. However, it would only be available to audiences outside of India.
The official announcement on the streaming giant’s X handle read, “#OmBheemBush, streaming in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Simply South from May 2 worldwide, excluding India.”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Om Bheem Bush
Om Bheem Bush revolves around three friends who are scientists by profession and arrive at a village to find a mysterious treasure. In their search for the valuables, they end up at the Sampangi Mahal, known for being extremely haunted.
Inevitably, the three friends encounter the vengeful spirit of Sampangi, who was essentially a noblewoman cursed to guard the evil secrets of the palace. As the three men proceed to unravel the mystery, they also stumble upon the tragic history of Sampangi.
The climax of the horror comedy arrives when the three friends confront the ghost to know the whereabouts of the treasure and end up uncovering something more sinister at play, a web of dark magic that could possibly be catastrophic.
Cast and crew of Om Bheem Bush
Om Bheem Bush stars Priyadarshi, Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preity Mukhundhan, Ayesha Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Srikanth Iyenger, Adithya Menon and others.
It is written and directed by Sree Harsha Konuganti and is produced by Sunil Balusu. The musical score of the Telugu horror comedy is composed by Sunny M.R.
