Tourist Family OTT release: Here's when Simran and Sasikumar's Tamil movie will be available online after its theatrical run

Tourist Family is turning out to be one of the most highly anticipated Tamil films. Despite clashing with major releases like Retro and HIT 3 on May 1, audiences are looking forward to it amid immense hype. While details about its streaming platform are not yet known, the makers recently revealed when the movie will be released on OTT.

When to watch Tourist Family

During a press meet, the makers of Tourist Family shared an update. They said OTT platforms now decide releases based on available streaming slots. Since the film was already locked for streaming at the end of May, they had no choice but to release it in theaters on May 1. Therefore, you can expect the Sasikumar starrer to be out on OTT by May 31.

Official trailer and plot of Tourist Family

Tourist Family follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family of four who flee to Tamil Nadu in search of safety. They arrive as refugees, hoping to rebuild their lives. The story shows their struggle to settle in a new land. They face many hurdles as they try to adjust to an unfamiliar culture and neighborhood.

However, the family is soon caught by the local police. With no official documents, they try to adapt to the local accent and create fake identities. Their journey is filled with fear, hope, and moments of warmth.

It highlights the realities faced by displaced families and their silent battles for acceptance. Through simple storytelling, Tourist Family portrays resilience, bonding, and the will to survive in tough conditions.

Cast and crew of Tourist Family

Tourist Family is helmed and penned by filmmaker Abishan Jeevinth. The movie features performances by M. Sasikumar, Mithun Jai Sankar, Simran, and Kamalesh. Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, with editing handled by Barath Vikraman. The film's music is composed by Sean Roldan.

