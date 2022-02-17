Uncharted EXCLUSIVE: Mark Wahlberg on playing Sully after being a contender for Nathan Drake's role years ago

Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland's upcoming release, Uncharted is one of the most anticipated action dramas. The film is based on a popular video game by the same name and the project has been in the making since years before. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the film also stars Antonio Banderas and is all set to release on February 18, 2022.

Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla received the humble opportunity of chatting with the film's lead star Mark Wahlberg in an exclusive interview where he discussed his close association with the franchise, playing the role of mentor Victor "Sully" Sullivan to Tom Holland's Nathan Drake and more. It's been a different journey for Mark who was first attached to the Uncharted project for the role of a different character.

Many will be surprised to know that initially, Wahlberg was to play Nathan Drake in the film although years after being in production, the film eventually shaped up with a different approach with Nathan Drake's character getting a younger version onscreen. Speaking on how he went from being considered to play Nate to eventually playing Sully, Wahlberg said, "It was a long process. It just shows how fast time flies. I'm getting old and it's one of those things where I was always excited about being involved in the Uncharted universe, bringing to the big screen. They figured now the best way in was kind of now, making these characters a little bit younger." He further added, "It would have been ridiculous for me to try to play Nate at 20-years-old and Tom Holland did a fantastic job."

The 50-year-old actor further spoke about how Sully's role remains equally special and said, "I really appreciated the opportunity to play Sully. He's a very different kind of character. Nate is kind of a young, naive kid who is very smart when it comes to history and cracking some puzzles and things of that nature but Sully is the kind of guy who has all the wisdom, the experience and also I love that he lives in this grey area where you don't know if you can trust him or not."

For the unreversed, Uncharted revolves around Nathan Drake (Holland) and Sully (Mark Wahlberg) teaming up for an adventurous ride to find the fabled treasure of the Magellan expedition.

Uncharted is all set to release across theatres in India on February 18.

