Uncomfortable talking about it: Taylor Swift opened about her eating disorder after her Miss Americana documentary

Taylor Swift has been one of the biggest stars in the industry for some time now. She has openly talked about her struggles with fame, body image, and much more. But during a 2020 interview, the singer made a shocking revelation of having fought an eating disorder at one point. She opened up about it on her Netflix documentary Miss America as well. Here's what she said.

Taylor Swift's opened up about body-image issues

In an interview with Variety, the now 33-year-old talked about her struggles with an eating disorder. She acknowledged the difficulty she faced in discussing this matter for the documentary. She admitted, "I didn’t know if I was going to feel comfortable with talking about body image and talking about the stuff I’ve gone through in terms of how unhealthy that’s been for me, my relationship with food and all that over the years."

She revealed her psychology with food, saying, "And my relationship with food was exactly the same psychology that I applied to everything else in my life: If I was given a pat on the head, I registered that as good. If I was given a punishment, I registered that as bad." The Anti-hero singer remembered the time when she found herself on the cover of the magazine as a then-18-year-old, and the headline read 'Pregnant at 18?' she admitted to taking it "as a punishment." In contrast, the singer was praised for being able to fit into sample size cloths during a photoshoot, which she took as "pat on the head."

The Better than Revenge singer revealed, "I think I’ve never really wanted to talk about that before, and I’m pretty uncomfortable talking about it now. But in the context of every other thing that I was doing or not doing in my life, I think it makes sense."

Taylor Swift's past struggles with eating-disorder

In one of the most candid and unexpected sequences in Swift's Miss Americana, she spoke extensively about her past struggles with an eating disorder. In a voice-over sequence, she admitted, "it’s not good for me to see pictures of myself every day. It’s only happened a few times, and I’m not in any way proud of it." She revealed some instances that would trigger her. She continued, "a picture of me where I feel like I looked like my tummy was too big, or… someone said that I looked pregnant … and that’ll just trigger me to just starve a little bit, just stop eating."