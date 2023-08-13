Usher opens up about his connection with Beyoncé; reveals he chaperoned her at 14

R&B singer Usher has opened up about his friendship with Beyoncé, reminding us that celebrities are just like us and sometimes need to be escorted. In Beyoncé's case, her guardian was none other than Usher himself. The Don’t Waste My Time singer, who is only three years older than Beyoncé, shared in a recent interview with Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp that he once had the challenging responsibility of looking after her and her former girl group.

Usher opened up about his connection with Beyoncé

In a recent interview, Usher revealed that he used to babysit Beyoncé. During a recent episode of the UK radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, the singer confessed that he knew the 41-year-old Halo crooner when she was 11 or 12 years old. He also claimed to have acted as a chaperone for her and others when he was around 14 years old.

According to People, he told Roman Kemp, "Fun fact, I knew Beyoncé when she was 12 or 11 years old. She used to be in a band called The Dolls. I'm not sure whether I could call myself their babysitter, but there was a period when I did watch the dolls."

After an audition with record executive L.A. Reid, Usher signed his first record contract with LaFace Records at the age of 14. This was the event that brought him into contact with Beyoncé and her former group members.

The Don’t Waste My Time singer stated this, alluding to the record producer and composer famed for his collaborations with L.A. and Kenneth Babyface Edmonds, co-founders of LaFace Records. "I was at Daryl Simmons' house at the time; [Daryl] was working with [The Dolls], and I happened to be over there while they were working on a session, and then I sort of stumbled into being their, I don't know, chaperone, nanny, or whatever the oldest person in the room was."

Usher and Beyoncé later worked on projects together

Usher and Beyoncé then collaborated with Lil Wayne as adults on the smash song Love In This Club, Pt. II, in 2008. It spent an astounding 14 weeks on the charts and peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Beyoncé began her solo career with the 2003 album Dangerously in Love after meeting Usher as a child and entering the music industry with Destiny's Child in the 1990s. She is now on her Renaissance Tour, which also includes her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 11, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

