Wednesday Season 2 Breaks Records Mid-Production, Boasts Largest Budget Ever in Ireland

Last year, when the coming-of-age supernatural mystery television series Wednesday hit Netflix, it instantly became a smash hit, winning four Primetime Emmys. A year later, it is already breaking records, even before its premiere, with significant filming changes.

The next set of episodes is currently in production, with Jenna Ortega reprising her role as the titular Addams Family character. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Wednesday Season 2.

What are the major filming changes in Wednesday Season 2?

While the first season of Wednesday was shot in Romania, Netflix announced in May that the second season of the mystery show has entered production in picturesque County Wicklow, Ireland.

According to Screen Ireland, Wednesday will not only be filmed in Ireland but will also be the 'largest production to ever film in Ireland' in terms of budget. The change is attributed to logistical difficulties.

Ireland's prime minister, Simon Harris, visited the set to commemorate the filming record. He met with the show's director, Tim Burton and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. “I’m delighted to see Ireland continue to be chosen as a location to film series and movies which supports our economy, creates jobs, showcases our creative talents and promotes our country on a global stage,” said Harris.

What is the story of Wednesday Season 2?

The series is based on the character Wednesday Addams, created by popular cartoonist Charles Addams. The first season follows the titular character as she tries to solve a murder mystery at her new school.

According to Netflix TUDUM, the second season will further explore the occult secrets surrounding Wednesday as she attends Nevermore Academy. In an announcement video, Wednesday revealed that Season 2 would be renewed in January 2023 and promised more "torture" to come. “(Wednesday) sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody. Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect,” said Ortega earlier.

Cast of Wednesday Season 2

Besides Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Victor Dorobantu will also reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Other cast members and guest roles include Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, Jamie McShane, and Fred Armisen.

