'Welcome Baby Jack': Justin Bieber's Mom Posts Adorable Story Welcoming Grandson; Calls Him A 'Miracle'

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have just welcomed their first child, and the news has sparked a wave of joy from their families and fans alike. The couple's first son, named Jack Blues Bieber, was born on August 23, 2024. This special moment has been celebrated by many, but none more enthusiastically than Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette.

Pattie Mallette, a well-known author and motivational speaker, took to social media to share her excitement about becoming a grandmother for the first time. In a heartfelt post on Instagram Stories, Mallette expressed her overwhelming joy with a series of emojis.

“OH MY HEART,” she wrote in all capital letters above a touching photo of baby Jack’s tiny foot. “WELCOME BABY JACK!! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH! 😭😭😭🫠🫠🫠🥹🥹🥹.” Pattie was still ecstatic as she continued celebrating her grandson’s arrival. Upon the picture of the baby’s foot she exclaimed: “THANK THE LORD[,] WHAT A MIRACLE! 🎉💃🙌.”

Mallatte also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her joy with another emotional message. She posted a series of crying and heart emojis, expressing her congratulations to Justin and Hailey. “😭😭😭😭😭😭 🥹🥹🥹🫠🫠🫠 🙌🙌🙌🙌 CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey,” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

Justin Bieber via Instagram announced the birth of his son cutely by sharing a picture of Jack’s foot and captioning, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” It was an exciting milestone for Justin who had previously expressed his joy about being a dad. Hailey Bieber responded to this announcement by re-posting it on her Instagram Stories with a teddy bear and a blue heart emoji, indicating their happiness.

Jack’s birth is a big deal for the Bieber family. Justin Bieber who is 30 years old happens to be Pattie Mallette’s only child. The coming of Jack has not only made Pattie a grandmother for the first time but also introduced another era into the lives of the Biebers. He also has three half-sisters and one half-brother on his father’s side through Jeremy Bieber. Jeremy shared this celebration on X (Formerly Twitter) with just “Papa,” hinting that he was proud of his son embracing fatherhood at last.

The couple’s supporters have been following their journey to parenthood closely. Justin and Hailey announced the pregnancy in May 2024. During that time, a representative for Hailey confirmed that she was already over six months pregnant. The couple’s announcement was met with excitement, and their subsequent wedding in September 2018, followed by a larger ceremony in South Carolina the following year, set the stage for this new chapter in their lives.

Also, some warm wishes from distant relatives and celebrities were given to them after they made it public. Pattie had shared her congratulatory note with Stephen on X (Formerly Twitter) who then went ahead to bless his daughter: “Amen, Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family”. Other popular musicians including Tori Kelly, Ice Spice, The Kid LAROI, Tems, Coi Leray, and Chance the Rapper wished him well as they reacted to Justin’s post.

Justin has been very fortunate to have such a supportive mother like Pattie Mallette throughout his journey into fatherhood. At the start of this year, she showed her appreciation for him being an excellent dad through her message on Father’s Day. Throughout this period she has remained very positive towards her son and his evolving family as seen by how happy she is with Jack's birth.

The arrival of baby Jack Blues Bieber has made the Bieber family very happy. Both families, along with fans and his colleagues, are celebrating the child's birth with lots of love and excitement.

