'We're Good Friends': Luann de Lesseps Opens About Her Fling With Mary-Kate Olsen’s Ex Olivier Sarkozy

Luann de Lesseps, known for his vibrant personality and glamorous lifestyle has always been a favorite among reality TV fans. As a star of Real Housewives of New York City, she’s had her fair share of ups and downs. But her latest revelation has everyone talking about it. Luann’s love life is often in the news, and she doesn’t shy away from sharing her experiences.

Luann recently opened up about her brief romance with Olivier Sarkozy. Yes, Olivier Sarkozy, the ex-husband of Mary-Kate Olsen. However, their relationship didn’t last long. Luann is now ready to share the details. Here’s a closer look at what she revealed.

A short-lived romance

In a chat on the Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Luann shared, “Well, listen, I adore him. We’re good friends,” adding with a wink, “You know, good friends” Despite their affection for each other, it became clear that their lifestyles were too different to make it work.

Olivier Sarkozy doesn’t like to be in the spotlight

Luann explained that while she loves socializing and being in the public eye, Sarkozy is much more private. “He likes to stay at home, he doesn’t like to party. He’s not a big social guy,” said Luann. And, Luann is the complete opposite of him. She likes to go to parties, be clicked, and attend press conferences.

Olivier Sarkozy is a French banker. He values his privacy and avoids the press, which poses a challenge given Luann’s public persona. Luann’s friend, Patti Stanger, also weighed in on their relationship. She claimed that Luann’s social nature and Olivier’s preference for privacy made them an incompatible match. She also agreed with Luann’s claims that Olivier really likes to stay at home and doesn’t like to socialize much.

A surprising date

In March, fans speculated about Luann and Olivier’s relationship after they were spotted having a cozy lunch. They were papped at Le Bilboquet, a trendy Manhattan restaurant. The two-hour meal ended with smiles and linked arms, leading to rumors about their romance.

Luann was surprised that Olivier chose such a public place for their date. She was surprised by Sarkozy’s choice of restaurant. Bilboquet is a hotspot known for attracting paparazzi. Luann didn’t understand why he took her to such a bustling place if he didn’t want to be captured. But apart from this, Luann describes him as a genuinely cool guy with who she shares mutual friends.

Dating European men

As for her love life, Luann is currently exploring the dating scene and finds that she is particularly drawn to European men. She enjoys their company, although she admits it can be challenging to meet them in her usual circles. Reflecting on her romantic history, she fondly recalled her relationship with Jacques Azoulay.

Apart from her personal life, Luann is keeping busy with her Marry F Kill! Cabaret tour. It has been a hit across the country. The tour kicked off on July 26 at Ram’s Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland. And, the tour will conclude on November 15 at New York City’s Sony Hall. Luann thinks the tour is a fantastic way to stay connected with her fans and enjoy performing.

