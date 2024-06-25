Meg Ryan Dating History: From Anthony Edwards To Matthew Perry Know Who All She Went Out With

With her enthralling on-screen presence, Meg Ryan, one of the most adored actresses in romantic comedies, has always had the capacity to captivate audiences. However, she has been able to keep her private life away from the prying eyes of the public despite fame. Her recent resurgence in popularity has left many people curious about Meg Ryan's dating history.

Ryan’s romantic storylines since the time when she was first known globally in the 1980s. She has been single since 2023 thinking about love and excited for what’s next. In an interview with NPR, Ryan shared her thoughts on romance, revealing a nuanced understanding of love’s complexities. Meg Ryan, who starred in When Harry Met Sally, said, “I think love stories are pretty much mostly about obstacles.” This introspective view offers a glimpse into her own romantic experiences.

Meg Ryan Dating History: A Detailed Look at the Iconic Star’s Past Romances

Let us explore Meg Ryan's dating history in a nutshell:

John Mellencamp

The musician John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan dated from 2010 to 2019 and it had been in a long-lasting relationship for Ryan. In 2010, their relationship blossomed after they met at a dinner party.

They kept on breaking up and getting back together again over time. Four years later in August 2014, they parted ways only to be reunited by October 2015 and got engaged in 2018. However, they broke up for good in 2019. There were ups and downs all along but Ryan shared a profound bond with Mellencamp, who also would express admiration towards her post-breakup.

Matthew Perry

In 2007, there were rumors of a possible love affair between the late Friends icon, Matthew Perry, and the Top Gun actress. It was one of the newsworthy Meg Ryan relationships that sparked rumors.

However, neither admitted the same publicly with some insiders claiming that they went out together for five months though one insider let it slip to Us Magazine saying, “Neither knows where it’s going, but they love being together and are having fun.” While this relationship is speculative, it added fuel to the fire concerning Ryan’s love life.

John Cusack

After a breakup, John Cusack came into play in the Meg Ryan dating scene. It is believed that they began dating around 2002 which coincided with Anastasia's production timelines when working together on it as voice talents for its animated characters.

As much as it did not last long enough for them to establish anything concrete together, fans and the press enjoyed observing how things were developing between them during that time frame till around 2003.

Russell Crowe

The French Kiss star started dating Russell Crowe, whom she met on the Proof of Life set while still married to her then-husband. Meg Ryan’s husband was Dennis Quaid. However she met Crowe in 1999. Because she was still legally married to Quaid at that time, this affair made headlines everywhere even for gossip columns.

Consequently, her faltering marriage became more tense when pictures of her with Crowe surfaced online. Soon thereafter their divorce followed. Even though it only lasted until 2001, Ryan’s relationship with Crowe was an emotionally turbulent period.

Dennis Quaid

Of all Meg Ryan's relationships, Dennis Quaid is one of her major ex-husbands from 1987 to 2001. They met on a film set shooting Innerspace in 1987 and fell in love immediately. A year after their marriage took place in 1991, they brought up their son named Jack Quaid.

Though their family life looked perfect, the pair’s marriage faced many difficulties. The relationship had rumors of cheating that destroyed it, finally resulting in a separation in 2000 and divorce the following year. To Quaid, the breakup felt “like death,” and he spoke publicly about his emotional struggles with it. When giving her own perspective on their widely covered break up years later, Ryan talked about the challenge she faced as a public image manager and how deeply personal the split was.

She said to New York Times, “I felt the effect, like I was the bad guy or whatever the story was. But I remember letting go of needing to correct anybody. Divorce is hard. Love is hard. All those things were so personal.”

Anthony Edwards

Ryan’s highest-profile relationship started when she dated actor Anthony Edwards while filming Top Gun (1986). Ryan played the iconic Carole Bradshaw in the film. The Meg Ryan dating history would register their romance from 1986 to 1987.

It is hard to find information regarding their time together as it was a secret affair between them but for years after they maintained professional affiliation where mutual respect and comradeship were demonstrated.

