Sean 'Diddy' Combs Refutes Gang Rape Accusation In Legal Filings; Claims Never Witnessed Or Participated In Any Alleged Misconducts

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

According to court documents filed on Tuesday, rapper and media mogul Sean Combs is contesting allegations made in December that he was involved in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in New York in 2003.

The original lawsuit, filed by an unnamed Jane Doe, alleges Combs and two others of drugging and rapping her when she was in her junior year of high school. Combs has also been accused of similar offenses by multiple women in several recent civil suits. In the latest one, Combs is named with former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre.

Combs claims he never participated in nor witnessed any misconduct that he is being accused of

In the court documents filed by the rapper in the Southern District of New York, Combs claims that he “never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise” concerning the accuser.

Furthermore, his legal team raised doubts about the authenticity of the photos presented in the initial complaint, which the alleged victim asserts were captured on the night of the incident. One of the said pictures reportedly shows her sitting in the lap of Combs, then 34.

Advertisement

A detailed breakdown of the allegations against Sean Combs

In her suit, Jane Doe provides the details of the night she was allegedly gang-raped in 2003. Per the filing, Pierre approached her at a lounge in Michigan, telling her he was “best friends” with Combs. After proving the fact, the woman alleges that Pierre and Combs convinced her to take a private jet to Daddy’s House Recording Studio, owned and operated by Diddy. An additional unidentified third assailant is also named as a defendant in the case. The plaintiff claims that the trio then played her with drugs and alcohol and “viciously” gang-raped her.

Douglas H. Wigdor, the plaintiff’s attorney said in a statement at the time of filing the suit that Combs and Pierre “preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as a part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio.”

The suit seeks compensation for lost wages as well as “mental pain and anguish and severe emotional distress.”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in December stated regarding the lawsuit. “I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."

This was the fourth set of allegations filed against Combs. The Bad Boy for Life singer was accused of rape by ex-girlfriend and singer Casandra Ventura aka Cassie in November 2023. They settled the suit a day after it was filed. The 54-year-old rapper faced allegations of sexual assault and rape in the other two cases as well.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Did Ariana Madix Call Tom Sandoval's Mental Health Struggles 'Annoying' On Vanderpump Rules New Episode? Find Out